Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 9: Lexus India today announced the opening of its Meraki inspired brand experience space in Vijayawada, thereby bringing the brand closer to its guests in the city. The Lexus Meraki in Vijayawada marks the fifth such lifestyle space of its kind in India, the others being in Gurgaon, Coimbatore, Pune and Calicut.

All Lexus brand spaces are aimed at bringing together the Japanese philosophy of 'Omotenashi', meaning exceptional hospitality with the Indian spirit of 'Athithi Devo Bhava', to anticipate guests' needs and to provide them the amazing Lexus experience. Akin to a luxury lounge space for coffee and conversations, the Lexus Meraki Vijayawada provides a lifestyle space for all guests that is simple and elegant, yet classy and sophisticated.

It is the sole destination to experience the brand Lexus in the city and is situated in the heart of Vijayawada. The brand space takes inspiration from Kalamkari Craftsmanship, a timeless art form that reflects the rich heritage of the region and amalgamates it with the Japanese spirit of precision, perfection, and subtle luxury. The stunning display not only encapsulates the heart and soul of Kalamkari but also extends a warm invitation for Lexus guests.

Moreover, in a bid to connect guests with local inspiration, the brand space also features eco-friendly Kondapalli toys which are handcrafted to depict the famous Takumi Art. A 400-year-old tradition, the Kondapalli Toys are one of the unique Takumi 'Art & Craftsmanship' skills of making wooden toys, near the region. The brand space will have a Lexus on display and a coffee lounge for the guests to have a more relaxing and at home feeling.

Sharing his enthusiasm during the inauguration, Dealer Principal, Lexus Meraki Vijayawada, Mr. Harshavardhan M said, "We have always believed in establishing stronger relations with our guests, and we are excited to announce the inauguration of the Lexus Meraki Vijayawada. With the establishment of this Lexus brand experience center, we are one step closer to welcoming many more of our patrons on a journey of luxury, uniqueness, and incredible lifestyle experiences with Lexus. In addition to Lexus Hyderabad and with the establishment of this new brand space, we are positive that this step will further enable us to offer our guests in Vijayawada, a seamless Lexus experience."

Also sharing his views on the opening of the new brand space, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said, "We are glad to be inaugurating this unique lifestyle space that showcases the progressive luxury of Lexus through great design and craftsmanship. The new Meraki inspired brand space in Vijayawada abides by the promise of offering luxury, novelty and exceptional hospitality in line with the amazing experience that Lexus stands for. With this expansion, we are confident to reach out to more luxury lifestyle connoisseurs."

On the business front, Lexus is looking to expand its guest base in India, enhance sales infrastructure as part of its strategy to grow sustainably in the country. Lexus is constantly trying to provide amazing experiences to its guests across India through its physical presence in 19 cities with 26 guest touch points and with the Lexus Virtual Dome - a state of the art virtual guest experience center hosted on the Lexus India website.

Towards the core thinking of crafting a better tomorrow, Lexus India offers environment-friendly electrified vehicles including the Lexus LC 500h, Lexus LS 500h, 5th generation Lexus RX 350H & the Lexus RX 500h F-Sport Performance, Lexus NX 350h and the Made in India Lexus ES 300h. Extending its vehicle portfolio sustainably in India, Lexus also announced bookings for its uber luxurious mover, the Lexus LM, which has received a phenomenal response from customers, with the waiting period extending up till the festive season in 2024.

More recently, to add to the festive cheer and taking personalization to a whole new level, Lexus India announced the launch of a specially crafted Lexus ES model, the 'Crafted Collection 2023'. This limited-run special edition comes equipped with special upgrades and luxury lifestyle offerings to complement Lexus guests' travel lifestyle desires. The ES crafted collection will be on display at the Vijayawada Meraki.

About Lexus India

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus and that excite and change the world.

Website: www.lexusindia.co.inFacebook: @LexusIndiaInstagram: @lexus_india

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272332/Lexus_India_Vijayawada.jpg

