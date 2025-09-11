SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: The prestigious Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2025, organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., brought together icons from business, cinema, and innovation for a night of unmatched recognition and celebration. Hosted in Mumbai, the event was graced by celebrated actress Mrs. Kajol Devgan, as the Chief Guest, lending charm and credibility to one of the most admired award ceremonies in India. Now in its 6th edition, the Global Excellence Awards has established itself as a benchmark of trust and recognition.

Among the highlights of the evening was the recognition of "LG Electronics India Limited", one of India's leading consumer electronics and home appliances brand has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Most Trusted Brand - Electronics Segment' .This accolade reaffirms LG's market dominance and its legacy of building deep, enduring trust with consumers across India. The brand is synonymous with quality, durability, and meaningful innovation in the consumer electronics space.

The award was received by Mr. Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics India Limited, who expressed his gratitude: "This award is a reflection of the trust our customers have placed in us, and it inspire us to keep stiving for the excellence" . Being acknowledged as the Most Trusted Brand is responsibility, it motivates us for continuous dedication to deliver meaningful innovations and unmatched customer experiences. At LG, we believe in our brand philosophy of 'Life's Good,' and this award reinforces our commitment to improving lives through technology and trust."

From state-of-the-art televisions and refrigerators to washing machines, air conditioners, and advanced display solutions, LG products have become an integral part of millions of Indian homes. The company's global commitment to innovation and creating a smarter, more sustainable future continues to drive its leadership in the industry.

The Global Excellence Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes excellence across corporate and entertainment fields, previously graced by icons of Indian industry and cinema.

