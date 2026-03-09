Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan conducted a surprise inspection at Indira Park on Monday, as part of the State government's "Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika" initiative. He also directed officials to clear construction debris and repair the children's play area.

He reviewed the sanitation conditions and the status of park infrastructure.

During the inspection, the Commissioner instructed officials to immediately remove the accumulated construction and demolition (C&D) waste within the park premises. He also directed them to take up repairs to the existing children's play area and make it functional at the earliest.

Emphasising the need to improve the park's upkeep, Karnan asked officials to ensure that Indira Park is maintained in a clean and visitor-friendly manner.

Additional Commissioner Ravi Kiran, Zonal Commissioner Mangathayaru, Kavadiguda Deputy Commissioner Pushpalatha, and officials from the Urban Biodiversity (UBD) and Solid Waste Management (SWM) wings were present during the inspection.

Earlier on March 1, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to prepare a Core Urban Act, which is enforced in the functioning of all three Municipal Corporations - GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad Municipal Corporations in the Outer Ring Road limits. The new Core Urban Act will replace the existing GHMC Act.

The Chief Minister stressed that all permissions, fee structure and development works should be finalised as per the Core Urban Act. Reddy made it clear that the development works within the municipal limits will be given top priority in the prestigious 99-day programme to be launched by the state government soon.

At the high-level review of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the Secretariat today, CM Reddy emphasised that sanitation and cleanliness should be given priority in the Core Urban area ( CURE).

The CM instructed the authorities to identify suitable locations and make arrangements for dumping the garbage in the wake of people who are throwing waste in the open places and causing inconvenience to locals. After establishing garbage dumping points, action should be initiated against those who dump garbage outside the designated areas. (ANI)

