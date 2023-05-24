NewsReach

New Delhi [India], May 24: The London Institute of Banking & Finance India enters the Indian market with the aim to collaborate with corporates, universities and colleges to empower and upskill banking and finance professionals.

Also Read | JioFiber Broadband Plans Start at Rs 399 per Month; Check Prices of Different Jio Broadband Plans, Benefits and Offers Here.

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) India is delighted to be a part of the second Edition of Fintech Festival India as the official Knowledge Partner. This year's FinTech Festival India (FFI) took place from 16 to 18 May 2023 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai with a focus on FinTech advancements and predictions. Micro experiences and gathering key stakeholders in the FinTech sector were held throughout the year in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai leading up to the mega event in Mumbai.

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) - an over 140-year-old prestigious institution which offers excellent and customised training programmes for banking and finance professionals, has launched its India operations to improve growth and career progression for aspiring industry professionals.

Also Read | Astrologer Nidhi Chaudhary’s Remedy for Finding a Partner by Adding a Pinch of Turmeric in Bathtub Everyday Gets the Craziest Responses!.

Sumit Mehta, Director of Indiaedge Education, said: "We are excited to have exclusive partnership with a global institution like The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) to offer specialised educational programmes in the banking and finance sector. LIBF India will provide graduate students and professionals across industries with opportunities to upskill, add newer dimensions within the banking and finance domains. With the rising demand for new-aged qualified professionals, the Indian banking and finance sector is poised for expansion and is estimated to set a new benchmark ahead."

"Our integrated techno-functional programmes will enable the modern-day banking and finance professionals in India to develop new capabilities, to offer better products to consumers, empower reach and contribute towards the overall development and contribute to national growth," added Mehta.

"Unlocking the potential of individuals through continuous learning is the key to driving excellence in the banking and finance industry," said Aastha Arora. "As an L&D consultant at The London Institute of Banking & Finance India, my passion lies in empowering professionals to embrace lifelong learning, adapt to the evolving landscape, and cultivate the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers. It will be interesting to navigate the currents of change, embrace innovation, and build a future where expertise meets opportunity."

As a premier institution for financial education, LIBF India will offer a range of professional and executive qualifications, certificates and customised training solutions - allowing participants to thrive in a dynamic business environment. The programmes will focus on the holistic development of professionals to create the next generation of capable banking and finance professionals in the Indian subcontinent.

All professional qualifications and executive programmes cover diverse subject matters like international banking, FinTech, risk management, AI in banking and finance, sustainability in banking and digital transformation. Offerings also include micro modules, and bespoke executive training solutions, which are offered through integrated learning with online classes, webinars, podcasts and self-study options.

With its roots in the City of London, LIBF is an internationally-recognised professional body with over 140-year heritage - providing outstanding education to support those working within the banking and finance sector worldwide. LIBF's focus is on lifelong learning, equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills and qualifications to achieve their career and life goals.

LIBF in India, is being represented by India Edge Education Pvt Ltd., incepted in 2023. With the sole purpose of imparting training to the banking and finance professionals, LIBF India will offer a range of professional and executive qualifications, certificates, and customised training solutions.

Official website: https://libf.in/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/libfindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LIBFIndia

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)