You must have heard of Nidhi Chaudhary a few months ago about not wearing a blouse in one of her videos is back in the headlines! This attractive influencer who describes herself as 'psychic', aka a person who seems to have extrasensory talents like clairvoyance, telepathy, and precognition, recently shared her insights on finding a partner. The solution she shared will blow your mind. It is not about using a dating or matrimony app but to sprinkle some turmeric into your bathtub. As you may have already figured, the tweet has way more interesting replies than the tweet itself!

Psychic Nidhi Chaudhary has been in controversies many times before this. For example: In a 2021 Facebook post, Nidhi Chaudhary referred to Kangana Ranaut as "the cheapest celebrity." Moreover, her lack of wearing a top beneath her saree in one of her Twitter videos in 2022 led to vicious online trolling of her. But in her recent post, she said: "If you really want to get married, you are prepared for it & still unable to find your partner then you can try this remedy - add a pich of turmeric in your bath tub everyday. Also manifest for your soulmate & see the magic".

This Indian social media personality, attorney, and astrologer ever since has only been receiving the funniest of replies. While some people say that they do not have a bathtub, some seem concerned that they only take showers or use desi style "bucket and mug".

Check out Psychic Nidhi Chaudhary's remedy tweet:

If you really want to get married, you are prepared for it & still unable to find your partner then you can try this remedy - add a pich of turmeric in your bath tub everyday. Also manifest for your soulmate & see the magic 💛💫#marriage pic.twitter.com/o8rMZblRf5 — Nidhi Chaudhary Shandilya (@thenidhii) May 21, 2023

Check out the most hilarious responses:

Par I use bucket and mug now what to do😭 — DEVANSHIT SHUKLA 🌟 (@imdevanshit) May 21, 2023

Sab se pehle bathtub ka intejaam karo.. par Sridevi ki yaad kyu aa gayi 😁 — Tee 🇮🇳 (@tee2799) May 21, 2023

Organic haldi hai ya normal haldi? — Vivek Gupta (@vivekguptaa) May 21, 2023

Sirf shaadi hi manifest karni hai, galti se bacche bhi manifest kar liye to problem hogi.. 🙏🙏 — Shailendra Malik (@eShailendra) May 21, 2023

Haldi ki rasm bathroom mein kaun karta hai.. — Mini🐦🎶 (@Minniie_Mehra) May 22, 2023

Nidhi Chaudhary had once explained the alleged connection between kindness and the diminished impact of Saturn in a September 2022 astrological video that she released on Twitter. She wore a blue saree without a blouse in the video. Soon after, numerous online users began cruelly mocking Nidhi for her attire on Twitter. A user wrote: “For me, you are an underprivileged woman right now, who couldn’t afford a blouse. Give me your bank account details, will transfer some money to buy one. What example are you setting for our youth? Astrology is Vedic science, and this is no way to use it. Cheap!!!”

