VMPL

Brussels [Belgium] / Dubai [UAE], March 30: In a move that redefines the competitive landscape of European cricket, Dubai-based TEZ Sports has officially confirmed the signing of South African batting legend Faf du Plessis as the ICON Player for the Liège Red Lions. The acquisition serves as a definitive statement of intent for the franchise ahead of the 202G EUT20 Belgium season.

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As a premier, ICC-approved and BCF-sanctioned league, the EUT20 Belgium represents the new frontier of professional cricket. By securing a global marquee name of this caliber, TEZ Sports has effectively established the Liège Red Lions as the league's flagshipfranchise, bridging the gap between established cricket strongholds and the burgeoning European market.

A High-Performance Architecture

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The integration of the ICON player completes a formidable technical spine for the Red Lions, reuniting the veteran batsman with Head Coach and former national teammate Herschelle Gibbs. This elite leadership collective is tasked with institutionalizing a high-performanceculture across a roster that already features international pillars Shoaib Malik, Chris Lynn, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Corey Anderson.

"The acquisition of a global icon of this magnitude is a cornerstone of the TEZ Sports strategy to professionalize the sport in this region," stated Mr. Anshad Ali, CEO of the Liège RedLions. "His presence within our high-performance environment provides the psychological and tactical leverage necessary to establish a winning culture from day one."

Tournament Intelligence: The Road to Brussels

The EUT20 Belgium is engineered to meet the highest international standards, ensuring a premium experience for players and a global broadcast audience:

The Campaign: A high-intensity window scheduled for June 6 - June 14, 2026. The Format: Five city-based franchises competing in a round-robin format, culminating in high-stakes playoffs.

Elite Infrastructure: Matches will be contested in Brussels on internationally certified grass pitches, ensuring elite-standard play and broadcast quality.

Global Oversight: Strategic expansion is steered by World Cup-winning captain and Global Brand Ambassador, Eoin Morgan.

The TEZ Sports Strategic Blueprint

The investment by TEZ Sports reflects a sophisticated blueprint for global sporting expansion.By embedding world-class ICON talent alongside emerging domestic players,the franchise is constructing a professional ecosystem designed for long-term commercial viability and athletic growth.

For the Liège Red Lions, the mission transcends the boundary; it is about establishing a premier sporting brand that delivers excellence on the field and significant value for stakeholders across the continent.

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