Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: Lifestyle, one of India's most loved fashion destinations, has launched their newly renovated 51,000 sq. ft. store at Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru. Just in time for Diwali, the store now offers a new brand identity and an enhanced shopping experience with modern layouts, easy navigation, and curated fashion collections.

The store features over 300 national and international brands, with fashion at the centre of the experience. The new Lifestyle logo, redesigned layouts, and organized category displays make shopping more engaging and enjoyable.

Alongside the store launch, Lifestyle has introduced a specially curated Diwali collection across apparel, footwear, handbags, and accessories, providing customers a complete festive shopping experience. Showstopper Pooja Hegde graced the launch and showcased the collection, which features trendy outfit from Melange by Lifestyle and vibrant fusion styles from ColourMe. The collection highlights this season's key trends - bright colors, intricate embroidery, sustainable fabrics, and ethnic-meets-modern silhouettes - perfect for Diwali celebrations.

Lifestyle has also reduced prices on apparel and accessories following the recent GST cut, offering customers better value without compromising on style or quality.

Dev Iyer, CEO & Executive Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted to present Lifestyle's new Diwali Collection at our newly renovated store with its refreshed identity at Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru. The collection blends traditional charm with contemporary flair, crafted to appeal to today's fashion-conscious shoppers. This store represents Lifestyle's new identity, where design and experience come together to create a vibrant retail destination. Customers can look forward to curated product categories, enhanced layouts, and a vibrant ambience that makes shopping seamless and inspiring."

Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories, and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omnichannel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 122 stores, in over 56 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes.

Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store www.lifestylestores.com.

