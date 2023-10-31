The High Commission of India organized the Bharatiyam School Connect Programme, in collaboration with the Swami Vivekanand Culture Centre (SVCC) and Lincoln American University (LAU)

Georgetown [Guyana], October 31: On October 27, 2023, the High Commission of India, in collaboration with the Swami Vivekanand Culture Centre (SVCC) and Lincoln American University (LAU), organized the Bharatiyam School Connect Programme, a cultural extravaganza that showcased the rich and diverse heritage of India. The event, held at the premises of LAU, aimed to connect the students to the cultural roots of India and promote cross-cultural understanding.

The program was graced by several distinguished guests, including Rudra Jayanti Bhagwati, Director of SVCC; BD Tyagi, Second Secretary of the High Commission of India to Guyana; and Mohit from the High Commission of India to Guyana.

Students of Lincoln American University took center stage, showcasing their cultural talents through various performances. The event featured classical Indian dances, soulful renditions of patriotic songs, and a captivating flute performance. The students also participated in a short Yoga session dedicated to Surya Namaskar, emphasizing the significance of wellness in Indian culture.

A documentary screened by SVCC highlighted the versatility and diversity of Indian culture, leaving the audience awestruck by the depth of heritage India has to offer.

The event was not just about entertainment; it also featured inspirational and motivational speeches. Air Marshal Dr. Pawan Kapoor (Retd), Vice Chancellor of LAU, and Mr. Rudra J. Bhagwathi delivered speeches that encouraged students to embrace and promote the beauty of Indian culture.

A quiz competition on Indian culture engaged all the students, promoting active participation and enhancing their knowledge of India's rich traditions.

The highlight of the evening was the distribution of certificates to the participating students, personally signed by His Excellency Dr. Amit Telang, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and cross-border relations.

The cultural ceremony showcased the strength of Indian culture and was met with warm appreciation from both new and old students at LAU. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Vice Chancellor, followed by refreshments in the form of Indian samosas, enjoyed by everyone.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor stated, "This is the first of its kind cultural activity being organized on the premises of LAU in the last five years. We are grateful to the High Commission of India and the Director of SVCC for giving us the opportunity to organize this program in our premises. We are here to connect India to the rest of the world."

BD Tyagi, Second Secretary of the High Commission of India to Guyana encouraged students to participate actively in such cultural activities, saying, "It is important to remain connected to our roots and spread the beauty of Indian culture in Guyana. Our culture is enshrined in our constitution, which requires us to inherit and spread our values of justice, equality, and brotherhood."

The event highlighted India's contributions to the world, including mathematics, medicine, and various art forms. It also celebrated the diversity of India, with its multitude of languages, religions, and cultural traditions, fostering unity in diversity.

The guests emphasized the importance of students acting as ambassadors of Indian culture and spreading awareness about India's rich cultural heritage in their new home.

In a world beset by conflicts, the call for peace and universal brotherhood took center stage. The students were encouraged to promote these values in their host country, fostering an atmosphere of harmony and acceptance.

The Bharatiyam School Connect Programme at Lincoln American University was a testament to the strength and depth of Indian culture and provided a platform for cultural exchange, understanding, and celebration. It is a step towards building bridges and nurturing a sense of belonging among the students at LAU. The event marked the beginning of a promising journey in the exploration of Indian heritage and its global relevance.

