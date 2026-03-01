Tehran [Iran], March 1 (ANI): Iran's official media networks are yet to confirm or deny reports of the death of Supreme leader Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel led strikes.

However, the Times of Israel cited Iran's state media reporting that Ali Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were killed in Israeli-US strikes. The Israeli newspaper said that there is no official word on the fate of Khamenei himself.

Meanwhile, various reports emanating out of Iran suggest that crowds have come out on the streets to celebrate.

CNN reported news of celebrations in several cities in Iran. According to the news report whistling and cheering and slogans of 'Death to the Islamic Republic' and 'Long live the Shah' were heard on the streets of the cities.

Fox News posted a video and reported that Iranians were celebrating the death of Khamenei on the streets of Besat Town, a suburb of Karaj, Iran.

Former Spokesperson for the state of Israel Eylon A Levy posted another celebration video on X saying, "Iranian women are dancing in the streets--without hair coverings--after hearing that Israel killed the tyrant Khamenei. So many Western leaders should feel ashamed at their cowardly response this morning. We will all remember."

Iranian activist and Journalist, Masih Alinejad posted another video with the message, "A video of Iranian people celebrating inside Iran, Am I dreaming? Hello, new world."

In another self made Video Alinejad further said, "Every morning I wake up reading that my people are being killed by Ali Khamenei. But this is the first morning in my life that I get the good news and I want to run. I want to just run and shout, and shout out of joy,"

Reports coming out of London also showed videos of expatriate Iranians and Israelis dancing and celebrating side by side on the streets of London.

Earlier, exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians to unite and support a "stable transition to a free and prosperous future" after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, calling any attempt by the regime to appoint a successor "doomed to fail".

He also warned that efforts to preserve the collapsing regime would not succeed.

In a post on X, Pahlavi wrote, "My fellow compatriots, Ali Khamenei, the bloodthirsty despot of our time, the murderer of tens of thousands of Iran's bravest sons and daughters, has been erased from the face of history. With his death, the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end and will very soon be consigned to the dustbin of history. Any attempt by the remnants of the regime to appoint a successor to Khamenei is doomed to fail from the outset. Whoever they place in his stead will have neither legitimacy nor longevity, and will undoubtedly be complicit in the crimes of this regime as well. To the military, law enforcement, and security forces: any effort to preserve a collapsing regime will fail. This is your final opportunity to join the nation, to help ensure Iran's stable transition to a free and prosperous future, and to take part in building that future."

Pahlavi said the death of Khamenei could bring comfort to the families of those who lost their lives in Iran's Lion and Sun National Revolution, urging the people to remain vigilant and united.

Earlier, the death of the Ayatollah was claimed by US President Donald Trump calling it justice for the people of Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS...The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD."

Khamnei's death has not been confirmed or denied by any authority in Iran and the question remains if the regime will appoint a successor and if the reported death will bring closure to the conflict in West Asia. (ANI)

