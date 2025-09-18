PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 18: Livguard, India's leading energy storage and power solution brand, is improving its position in the home inverter market with its innovative range of new-age inverters. Powered by advanced efficiency and long-lasting performance, they deliver uninterrupted power for households across the country.

As the power cuts start to become frequent and the electricity demand keeps rising, Indian families are searching for a reliable solution to power up their homes with minimal interruptions. That's where Livguard's Inverter for Home range comes to the rescue. It combines new edge technology and innovative design with proven durability.

Trustworthy Backup for Every Household

The Livguard Home Inverter series is built to match the dynamic energy requirements of modern households. From compact studio apartments and a quiet medium-sized family home to luxurious villas, Livguard brings you inverter models with versatile power capacity to deliver uninterrupted power backup. Discover our lineup:

LGS900i (700 VA) - Perfect choice for small homes and office usage.

LGS1000i (800 VA) - Designed for medium apartments and retail spaces.

LGS1100i (900 VA) - Suitable for spacious homes that need high-capacity power backup.

LGS1600 (1500 VA) - Built for larger homes and office spaces

LGS1700 (1500 VA/24V) - Comes with dual-battery support for smaller homes

Livguard inverters are engineered with Smart AI Charging technology to maximise energy usage while preventing overcharging to ensure extended battery life. Crafted with a durable build and a compact design, they are suitable for both urban and semi-urban residential spaces.

Why Livguard Stands Above the Rest?

- New Edge Design: Made with a team of experienced and skilled professionals, Livguard Inverters offer the best-in-class designs which complement your home along with a LED Display which indicates the current state of your inverter.

- AI Charging: The AI Charging in our inverters automatically reads the battery's charging voltage, backup & charge percentage and charges according to the battery needs. It also prevents overcharging for enhanced battery life.

- Assured Warranty: With Livguard inverters, you can enjoy peace with the long warranty of 3 years. This flat warranty allows you to stay worry-free in case of any damages. Just reach out to us and we will take care of it for you.

- Dual Sensor Thermal Protect: With Industry's first thermal sensor for transformers, the sensor prevents the transformer from overheating and catching fire and enhances the life of your inverter.

Trusted By Crores of Happy Homes

For the last 35 years, Livguard has been a symbol of trust and reliability for 2 Cr+ Indian families. The brand is celebrated for its long-lasting and innovative home battery and inverter solutions. With its wide connectivity covering over 19,000 PIN codes, the brand is brightening homes in metropolitan and rural areas. The fast and hassle-free post-sale service and warranty assurance ensure that customer satisfaction is the top priority.

About Livguard

One of the top leaders of India's energy solution market, Livguard, features a diverse range of products, including home inverters, inverter batteries, automotive batteries and solar solutions. Driven by their customer-first approach and innovation, the brand has revolutionised India's energy scene with reliable and durable products. They have chosen the route of sustainability for a greener future in their goal to power every Indian home. This also reflects in their flagship Inverter for Home line, which is meant to provide reliable backup power to every Indian home.

For more information about Livguard's Inverter for Home range, visit:

https://www.livguard.com/inverter-for-home

