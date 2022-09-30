At the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh receiving award from Salman Khan for being the Most Stylish Power couple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Lokmat Most Stylish awards had Bollywood stars walking the red carpet, entertaining the audience, and were honored for their outstanding work in the most Stylish categories. With the exuberant energy of the host, Maniesh Paul, the spirit was high all through the award night.

This year the Lokmat Most Stylish Legend was bestowed to the most loved and entertaining Jaggu dada aka Jackie Shroff, for his timeless looks and fashion sense. The most talented Vidya Balan received the Lokmat Most Stylish Versatile Actor (Female) Award. Adding to the style and fashion quotient were handsome male celebs/personalities and beautiful divas such as Palak Tiwari, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Raveena Tandon, Prateek Kuhad, Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Chitrangada Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundra and many more.

Content creators like Awez Darbar and Sanket Mehta were recognized as Lokmat Most Stylish Dancing Sensation and Lokmat Most Stylish Content Creator respectively. And adding glitz to the night was Palak Tiwari who won the Lokmat Most Stylish Fashion Trendsetter Award. In the world of Instagram, the one who is GEN Z's favorite is Ananya Panday also won the Lokmat Most Stylish Gen Z star award for her outstanding outfits, and the voice of the youth, Prateek Kuhad was given the Lokmat Most Stylish Music Icon award.

Lokmat Most Stylish awards 2022 winners list is given below with the category and the winner's name:

Rishi Darda, Joint Managing & Editorial Director of Lokmat shared, "We are beyond thrilled that the event was a major success. It was an honour to have these incredible talents and personalities from various fields all under one roof. I believe that your style expresses your uniqueness and is ultimately a form of self-expression. And it was incredible to see all of these personalities expressing their individual style in their own unique way."

Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd. is a leading media company with interests in a diversified portfolio of publishing, broadcast, digital, entertainment and community. Lokmat Media Group publishes India's No1 Marathi daily Lokmat, Lokmat Samachar, and Lokmat Times with a combined readership of 2.56 cr (source: All India, Total readership, IRS 2019, Q4).

Keeping abreast with the changing digital landscape, Lokmat Group makes its content available to its readers through its multilingual news portals and mobile news app. Lokmat.com, the largest digital Marathi platform monthly has about 25 Mn+ Users generating 300 Mn Page Views. Our social media channels do approximately a total of 400 million video views. News18 Lokmat channel, a JV with the Network18 Group is one of the largest Marathi news channels with a reach of 2cr.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

