Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 3 (ANI): Rohtak Royals delivered yet another commanding 43-35 victory over Bhiwani Bulls in the 19th match of the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), on Monday.

It was the Royals' fourth consecutive win of the season, further cementing their position at the top of the league standings. Both raiders and defenders came together to produce a dominant all-round performance. Himanshu, who emerged as the Royals' top scorer with seven points, was adjudged the Best Defender of the Game, according to a release. He received strong support from Ankit Rana, Rakesh Singroha, and Vijay Malik, who contributed seven, six, and five points, respectively.

Skipper Sandeep Narwal, along with Sandeep Deswal and Aryan, also played crucial roles in the victory, adding three, three, and two points respectively. With four wins and one loss, Rohtak Royals currently sit at the top of the table, boasting a score difference of +34, the highest among all franchises in the league.

Table-toppers Rohtak Royals will next play Panipat Panthers on Tuesday.

Rohtak Royals drew first blood with an early defensive point as skipper Sandeep Narwal led from the front, pinning down his opponent. Vijay Malik, in his and the team's first raid, added another point with a quick touch-and-run. The Royals surged to a 5-1 lead within the first four minutes before Bhiwani opened their account with a bonus point in the same minute. However, Bhiwani's defence produced an early Super Tackle, the dominant Royals continued to assert control, inflicting the first All-Out of the match in the seventh minute to race ahead 11-3.

Outplaying their opponents in every corner of the mat, the Royals looked firmly in command. However, with a few minutes remaining in the half, Bhiwani Bulls attempted a comeback through a Super Raid and another Super Tackle, reducing the deficit to five points. The Royals, however, maintained their composure and healthy lead by scoring in the final Do-or-Die raid and backing it up with a solid defensive effort. They closed the first half on top with the score reading 19-13 in their favour.

The Royals began the second half on a high, inflicting their second All-Out of the match on Bhiwani in the 22nd minute to stretch the lead to nine points, with the score reading 24-15. Riding the momentum, Rohtak delivered a dominant display over the next few minutes, particularly through their defensive unit, which produced back-to-back tackles to extend the advantage to 13 points as the scorecard moved to 32-19 with nine minutes remaining.

The Royals showed no signs of slowing down, showcasing their brilliance by inflicting their third All-Out of the match in the very next minute to surge further ahead at 37-19. Bhiwani Bulls attempted a late comeback by handing the Royals their first All-Out of the game, reducing the deficit. However, it proved too little, too late. While Bhiwani managed to narrow the margin and avoid a heavier defeat, Rohtak Royals marched to a convincing 43-35 victory. (ANI)

