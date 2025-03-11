NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: L'Oreal Paris, world's No.1 beauty brand, made history with a Guinness World Record for the 'Most People Untying Their Hair Simultaneously'. Over 500 women in Mumbai participated in this record-breaking event celebrating confidence, freedom, and hair health and launch of the new transformative L'Oreal Paris Hyaluron Pure Shampoo and Conditioner Range.

This attempt was a part of the "Free Your Hair" campaign focussing on empowering women and encouraging them to prioritize hair care without compromise. More than just an event, this historical milestone highlights the importance of scalp health, a concern affecting millions globally. The collective act of untying hair serves as a symbol of liberation, reinforcing L'Oreal Paris' commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for modern hair care challenges.

Addressing the common issue of oily scalps and dry ends, the brand engaged women aged 18-45, inviting them to share their experiences of 'hair freedom' while discovering the transformative benefits of Hyaluron Pure. Powered by an advanced formulation combining Salicylic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid, this breakthrough range deeply cleanses excess oil from the scalp while delivering 72 hours of hydration, ensuring fresh, bouncy, and nourished hair.

"The first step to maintaining hair health is recognizing common scalp concerns like excess oil and dandruff, which impacts 50% of adults at some point in their lives. With Hyaluron Pure, we are redefining what it means to have healthy, hydrated hair. This Guinness World Record attempt is a testament to the confidence and empowerment our range brings to women everywhere," said Dario Zizzi, General Manager at L'Oreal Paris India.

By attempting this Guinness World Record, L'Oreal Paris strengthens its legacy of innovation and empowerment. More than just a record-breaking moment, the "Free Your Hair" movement is a bold expression of confidence, strength, and self-expression, reaffirming L'Oreal Paris' leadership in hair care innovation.

L'Oreal Paris, the world's #1 beauty brand, has more than 40 years of pioneering scientific research heritage, and offers a stringent selection of the most advanced beauty care with proven efficacy and safety to its consumers.

Beyond cosmetics, L'Oreal Paris creates a world of Parisian beauty to inspire every woman everywhere. In dialogue from the streets to its runways, myriad interpretations of Parisian beauty and femininity are reinvented every day.

"Because you're worth it". With this world-recognized slogan, and from the beginning, L'Oreal Paris has encouraged women to live their best lives according to their own rules and desires. The brand has a rich legacy of empowering women and working with them to build a more inclusive world of tomorrow.

