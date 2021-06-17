New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/Mediawire): WinTogether, a charitable sweepstakes platform powered by Lottery.com, recently announced the launch of its philanthropic campaign, the Clean Oceans Campaign, aimed at ridding the oceans of ghost nets and toxic plastics.

The WinTogether campaign will benefit the work of the Ocean Voyages Institute ("OVI"), currently the world's leading organization in removing mid-ocean plastics. Bolstered by the donations brought in through the WinTogether campaign, OVI intends to lead one of the largest ocean plastics clean-up efforts of its kind in history.

WinTogether seeks to support organizations positively impacting the world, including Dollar Donation Club, the grassroots movement and catalyst of the Clean Oceans Campaign. WinTogether hopes to remove more than 1 million pounds of ocean plastics, a world record, from the notorious Great Pacific Garbage Patch through their partnership with OVI.

The WinTogether charity sweepstakes will offer weekly prizes to participants, including a $50,000 cash prize to the Grand Prize winner, sponsored by Lottery.com. The campaign will kick off on Monday, June 14, and end on August 31, 2021. Campaign promotions will be led by WinTogether media affiliates.

"We could not be more excited to announce the launch of the Clean Oceans campaign following World Oceans Day," said Tony DiMatteo, CEO and co-founder of WinTogether and Lottery.com. "We believe that keeping our oceans clean is of paramount importance, and we've found the best partner for the cause in Ocean Voyages Institute. Thank you to FINTECH.TV for allowing me to make this announcement in our interview on the NYSE floor."

"It is a true honour for all us at FINTECH.TV to collaborate with WinTogether and Lottery.com and all of the amazing partners in the Clean Oceans Campaign. The goal is to not only globally elevate the awareness of the crisis facing our oceans, but to amplify the innovative and powerful solutions that WinTogether is pioneering to help solve. The impact of combining thought leadership, digital transformation, and crowd intelligence into global action in order to regenerate our planet is the hallmark of WinTogether, "said Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of Fintech.TV

Tony DiMatteo also announced what is expected to be a record-setting clean-up this summer of mid-oceans plastics with help from 5th Element which has been described by Forbes as "an outstanding global braintrust network," with the capacity to create unprecedented omniwin partnerships that grow your enterprise, attract top talent, and create a positive impact on society and the environment

Mary Crowley, Founder and Executive Director of Ocean Voyages Institute, emphasized the importance of having all hands on deck to support OVI's efforts. "We're grateful to have the support of WinTogether and like-minded people and organizations from around the world supporting the urgent needs of ocean clean-ups and conservation."

"Widespread interest in this important issue, sparked in part by discover.film's release of The Beauty and the acclaimed Netflix release of Seaspiracy, makes this the right campaign at the right time," added Bart Myers, CEO of campaign partner Causes.com. "We're excited to mobilize our tens of millions of followers to participate in this grassroots campaign."

The announcement comes on the heels of World Oceans Day, a day and cause aimed at collaborative conservation of the oceans across the planet. Its global network of youth and organizational leaders work in more than 140 countries to protect and restore the ocean and provide free and actionable resources.

The Clean Oceans campaign follows the success of WinTogether's inaugural charity sweepstakes in support of the Arbor Day Foundation. WinTogether's "Time for Trees" campaign reached millions of people and funded the planting of tens of thousands of trees while awarding a Tesla Cybertruck to a campaign donor as the Grand Prize.

