New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Union Budget 2026-2027, saying it is blind to India's real crisis and refuses course correction.

In a post on X, he said manufacturing is falling, investors are pulling out capital and household savings are plummeting.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also alleged that farmers are in distress.

"Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored. A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India's real crises," he said.

The Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the budget as "lacklustre".

He said the budget speech gave no idea whatsoever of budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes

"While the documents need to be studied in detail, it is clear after 90 mins that Budget 2026/27 falls woefully short of the hype that was generated about it. It was totally lacklustre. The speech was also non-transparent since it gave no idea whatsoever of budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes," he said in post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the budget lacks policy vision and political will to address the country's pressing economic, social, and political challenges.

He said the Modi government has run out of ideas and the Budget2026 does not provide a single solution to India's many economic, social, and political challenges.

"'Mission Mode' is now 'Challenge Route'. 'Reform Express' rarely stops at any 'Reform' Junction. Net result: No policy vision, No political will. Our Annadata Farmers still await meaningful welfare support or an income security plan. Inequality has surpassed the levels seen under the British Raj, but the Budget does not even mention it or provide any support to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and Minority communities," he said in a post on X.

He said the Finance Commission's recommendations will have to be studied more, but they do not appear to provide any relief to State Governments which are under severe financial stress and alleged that federalism has become a casualty.

"What's missing and where it matters: 1. Manufacturing: no revival strategy; stuck at 13%. Where is "Make in India"? 2. Jobs: no serious plan for employability for our Youth or increasing participation of women in workforce. What is the outcome of earlier internship & skill development schemes? 3. Exports/Trade: no response to export slump, tariff risks, trade deficit, shrinking global share. Any plan for the plunging Rupee? 4. Poor & Middle class: no inflation relief; savings falling, debt rising, wages stagnating. Why no idea to reboot consumer demand? 5. Private investment: no confidence signal - FDI and wage stagnation ignored. Why only minor adjustments, no structural reforms?" he said.

"Infrastructure: promises repeated, delivery missing-cities still unliveable. When will we have "Smart Cities" or even liveable cities? 7. Social Security: There was not a single substantial announcement on social security and welfare. There is not one word on the allocation for the new law that has replaced MGNREGA. Why? he asked.

Kharge said the Budget offers no solutions, "not even slogans to hide the absence of policy". (ANI)

