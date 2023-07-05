PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: LP Logiscience, the warehousing and contract logistic arm of the legacy, 100-year-old Liladhar Pasoo group, inaugurated a state of the art, Grade A, green warehouse in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. Spread over a private campus of 15 acers, with 5 Lakh sq.ft. of storage space, equivalent to 30,000 pallet positions, this is one of the largest 3PL multiclient facilities in India, and is equipped with the best in industry standards of fire and safety compliance. The warehouse is also equipped with infrastructure for sustainable resource management, and can generate up to 500KW of solar power, and store up to 4.5Lakh liters of water through rain water harvesting and operates EV and CNG vehicles for green distribution.

LP logiscience has made a mark for itself as a niche warehousing solution provider and has been driving the transformation of the warehousing sector in India since its inception a decade ago. It is also one of the leading Indian players to adopt innovative tech-enabled operations and focus on building carbon-neutral/ sustainable warehouses in India while offering its clients the best in warehousing and storage facilities. Known for their commitment to safety and fire compliance, the company is now also attracting international clientele with its focus on building sustainable, green storage solutions.

Speaking about the warehouse and the journey of the brand, Varun Gada, Director, LP Logiscience, said, "This has been a passion project and, the way I see it, also the future for state of the art, storage solutions. I am extremely honored to have the support of an extremely talented team of expert vendors, especially our warehouse developers, who made this possible within the timelines and for the faith and trust that our clients put in us. We are committed to providing value-added, customized solutions that are executed in a manner compliant with the highest industry standards of safety. We are also committed to driving efficiency by leveraging the best in tech innovation, while also creating sustainable and green warehouses to help our customers achieve their carbon emission goals. This facility in Bhiwandi is one big step in the direction. Apart from solar power and rainwater harvesting for the warehouse, we also aim to impact the local community and share the surplus power to meet the requirement of our immediate neighborhood. In the coming months, we also aim to increase our presence in CNG & EV vehicles to further help build sustainable supply chains. We look forward to the continuous support of our stakeholders to make this a success."

Apart from the green initiatives and the safety compliance, the warehouse also boasts of many unique features, including 14 meters ceiling height, 42 loading and un-loading docks, and a fleet of 10 EV and 10 CNG trucks for green distribution. The Private Campus outside warehouse boasts of the water tanks with 4.5 lakh liters water collected through rainwater harvesting, for effective firefighting, a gazebo and recreation area for truck drivers and a place for employees and transporters to relax and rejuvenate between shifts.

Speaking about the design and the build of the warehouse, Sumit Mhatre, Lead Warehouse Developer, said, "We have been in this industry for a decade now and have developed over 1.25 Cr. sq. ft of warehouse space in the Bhiwandi region. And so far, this LP Logiscience warehouse is one of the most unique warehouses that matches international standards of storage solutions, that we have had the honor to build. The list of requirements and the attention to detail and stringent compliance to safety standards, is what made this a unique learning experience even for us. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of this project and look forward to creating many more state-of-the-art storage solutions for LP Logiscience, in the coming years."

Apart from the safety compliance and the green initiatives, LP Logiscience has also been aggressively driving tech integration in warehousing. Along with standard WMS features like inventory accuracy, inventory visibility, traceability, and location management, LP Logiscience has also created its own customized solutions for its operations and a few industry-specific solutions. Additionally, all their warehouses are cloud-connected, including handheld terminals used for all warehouse processes, and have many tech features.

With a strong business model supported by an IT backbone and a focus on green practices, over the next 5 years, LP Logiscience aims to further accelerate digital adoption, expand the geographical reach and build state of the art, green warehousing facilities across the country, keeping in mind a growth target of CAGR 30%.

LP Logiscience, the contract logistics division of the 100-year-old legacy brand, Liladhar Pasoo, has been driving the transformation of the warehousing sector in India since its inception a decade ago. Apart from its scientific approach to specialized storage and warehouse management, LP Logiscience is also one of the leading Indian players to adopt smart tech-enabled operations and focus on building carbon-neutral/ sustainable warehouses in India.

Liladhar Pasoo, its parent legacy brand has shaped the logistics sector since its inception in 1919, and since then emerged as India's most experienced integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider. Following in its footsteps, LP Logiscience has grown its warehousing and transportation business to 3 million sq. ft of storage space and a reach of 7000 distribution pin codes PAN India within 11 years of inception. Today, LP Logiscience has brought about revolutionary changes in the contract logistics business to gain one of the highest market shares in the warehousing business to service the niche specialty chemical market. They have a footprint of 20 locations all over India

