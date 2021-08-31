The company wants to pursue divestment path for all non-core assets in portfolio.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro has concluded the divestment of its 100 per cent stake in 99 megawatt hydroelectric power plant at Singoli-Bhatwari in Uttarakhand.

As per the terms, the EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services conglomerate received a consideration of Rs 1,001.50 crore as divestment proceeds from Renew Power.

Also Read | Hurricane Ida Wreaks Havoc in US, at Least 1 Million People in Louisiana, 80,000 More in Mississippi Without Electricity.

"This deal is in line with the company's strategy to pursue the divestment path for all non-core assets in its portfolio," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

D K Sen, Wholetime Director and Senior Executive Vice-President for development projects, said the company has identified non-core assets in Nabha Power, a 2x700 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura in Punjab for disinvestment.

Also Read | Aurangabad: Quack Performs Botched-Up Piles Surgery, Arrested.

L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd -- a subsidiary engaged in road projects and power transmission lines -- and Hyderabad Metro -- the largest public-private partnership project in the Metro rail sector -- have also been identified fordivestment.

"We will work out the divestment process of all these assets over a period of time," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)