New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The hydrocarbon business of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has received a mega offshore order from a "prestigious client" in the Middle East.

Any order in the range of Rs 10,000-15,000 crore is considered a mega order.

According to a company release issued on Monday, the scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a new large offshore platform, as well as brownfield integration with existing facilities.

"This mega order from a new customer reaffirms global acknowledgement of our capabilities and marks a key milestone for our offshore business. Our focus continues to be on enhancing competencies and leveraging opportunities arising from our core markets," said Subramanian Sarma, Wholetime Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), at L&T.

The conglomerate's hydrocarbon business is executing several domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to expanding its regional presence across adjacent and business-conducive geographies.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. (ANI)

