Houston [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 12: L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a global leader in digital engineering and R&D services, has secured a landmark multi-year engineering services partnership with bp, plc. one of the world's largest diversified energy companies.

This collaboration underscores LTTS' domain expertise in the Energy segment, focusing on Engineering to drive productivity improvement. The relationship will leverage over 2 decades of LTTS' experience in engineering, manufacturing services, digital and enterprise data management and address some of the most significant challenges for bp globally. Together, both the companies intend to focus on improving operational excellence. The engagement areas are expected to include Engineering for Projects, turnarounds, maintenance improvements, technical writing, engineering data management & services for Sustainability initiatives.

"We are thrilled to forge this strategic partnership with bp," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services. "This long-term relationship allows us to provide services for their global assets, emphasizing top-tier operational efficiency through digital enablement. Our proven track record in high-quality engineering services and digital transformation solutions underscores our position as a trusted partner for bp."

