Pune, December 12: A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday, December 10, for allegedly hiring two hitmen to kill her husband. The woman, a mother of seven girls, had hired the two men at a cost of Rs 2 lakh. The woman, a resident of Akurdi, reportedly faced relentless harassment from her husband, who demanded a male child and expressed his intention to marry another woman. The escalating abuse prompted the woman to take extreme measures, leading to a disturbing plot to eliminate her spouse.

According to the Times of India report, investigations revealed that the woman had previously attempted to poison her husband, a scrap dealer by profession. Unsuccessful in her initial plan, she resorted to a more sinister plot and hired two men, Aman Pujari and Shivam Dubey. The 40-year-old victim suffered severe injuries on his head, hands, and back during the assault by the hired individuals. He is currently in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, unconscious and in critical condition. Stabbing in Pune Video: Two Brothers Stabbed With Sharp Weapons Over Prank at Tea Stall, Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces.

The police swiftly arrested the woman and the two hired men, both of whom had prior criminal records. A local court has remanded the trio to police custody until December 13. The arrest came after one of the victim's daughters lodged a complaint with the police. The daughter reported that on December 7, around 9:30 pm, her father was sleeping in the bedroom while her mother and one of her sisters were out for a walk. Pune: Student Abused, His Hand Chopped Off for Refusing to Give Rs 100 in Pashan; Four Including Two Minors Arrested.

The hired men, Dubey and Pujari, visited the house inquiring about her father. Half an hour later, the daughter heard her father scream and witnessed the assailants attacking him with sharp-edged weapons. Upon sustained interrogation, the hired men admitted to being hired by the victim's wife to commit the murder. The woman, during questioning, confessed to the crime, admitting her attempts to poison her husband due to ongoing harassment.

