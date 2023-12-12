Real Madrid have won all their group stage matches so far in this season’s UEFA Champions League and will move to the next round as winners. They face Union Berlin in their last first phase game where they will be keen to continue their winning run. They head into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at the hands of Real Betis in the league, a result that moved them to second in the La Liga points table behind Girona. Carlo Ancelotti will want his charges to be focussed despite their European tie being a dead rubber. Union Berlin are yet to win a game this season in the Champions League and will crash out of the competition this evening. Union Berlin versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. ‘There’s Still Room for a Few More This Year’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring His 50th Goal in 2023 As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Shabab in King Cup Quarterfinals (See Post).

Danilho Doekhi has been ruled out of the clash for Union berlin while Sheraldo Becker will undergo a late fitness test. Robin Gosens is a threat going forward and Real Madrid will look to cut down the space accorded to him. Kevin Volland is another key player who can get the goals for the home side in this tie.

Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, Adra Guler, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all ruled out for the tie for the visitors. Rodrygo and Joeslu should lead the attack with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos featuring in midfield. Nacho Fernandes and Antonio Rudiger will shield the backline for the Los Blancos and the duo will feel confident of a good display.

When is Union Berlin vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Union Berlin will be hosting Real Madrid in the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, December 13. The game will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany. Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca Punches Referee Halil Umut Meler After Superlig Match, All Turkish Football Leagues Suspended; Videos Go Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Union Berlin vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. The important match between Union Berlin vs Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Union Berlin vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Union Berlin vs Real Madrid match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Union Berlin have a found goals difficult to come by in their previous matches and this is where they need to improve. Expect Real Madrid to win this easily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2023 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).