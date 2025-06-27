BusinessWire India

Plano (Texas) [US], June 27: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global engineering and technology services company, has unveiled its state-of-the-art Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas. This investment underscores LTTS' commitment to delivering advanced solutions in AI & Tech and establish more near shore centers tailored to the evolving needs of our clients.

As an ITAR-compliant facility, the center is equipped to design, develop, and test defense-related products and systems. The new design hub will also focus on advanced cybersecurity solutions, including a Security Operations Center (SoC), an enabler for Smart City technologies. Starting with a capacity to house 100 engineers, the center aims to create more than 350 high-skilled jobs in core business segments including Mobility and Tech. Inaugurated by the Honorable Mayor of Plano, John B. Muns, Vice President at Caterpillar, Tim Graham, Honorable Consul General of India in Houston, Manjunath Chenneerappa, and President & Executive Director (Mobility & Tech) at LTTS, Alind Saxena, the center exemplifies innovation and cross-pollination of technologies. During the inauguration, LTTS' engineers demonstrated capabilities such as:

* Factory of the Future for Industry 4.0-based digital manufacturing

* TrackEI™, a real-time railway track inspection tool

* LTTS iDriVe framework with AD/ADAS, wireless charging, and battery management systems

* Fusion platform: Leverages AI to deliver real-time insights for smart cities and Industry 4.0

* Software Defined Imaging: An AI-driven solution which uses NVIDIA's Jetson™ platform to enhance precision and efficiency in endoscopic procedures & makes it more affordable

This milestone strengthens Texas' position as a hub for innovation in AI, Generative AI, and Digital Manufacturing, while underscoring LTTS' leadership in building intelligent, innovative products. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz commended LTTS on the launch of the new engineering design center, stating, "L&T Technology Services has been an example of engineering innovation and a provider of jobs here in Texas. This new center is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence, ingenuity and the future of the Lone Star State. I am thrilled to see that L&T Technology Services' new center will create quality jobs and provide employment to as many as 400 engineers. When companies like L&T Technology Services thrive, it sends a powerful message - Texas is open for business, and we are ready to lead in the industries of tomorrow." Mayor of Plano, John B. Muns, remarked, "This center represents innovation at its finest and marks an important step forward for our region. With 100 professionals to start and plan to grow to over 350 engineering jobs, LTTS is not just creating opportunities, they are helping shape the future of advanced technology development and smart manufacturing. I thank LTTS for investing in North Texas and for contributing to a brighter, more innovative future." Congressman, Pat Fallon, 4th District of Texas, welcomed LTTS' investment. "It's an exciting day for Plano and Texas as we welcome L&T Technology Services' new Engineering Design Center. This center is a testament to the State of Texas' reputation as a leader in innovation and high-tech excellence, bringing over 350 new age engineering jobs that will fuel growth in smart manufacturing and digital transformation. LTTS' investment in our community showcases the bright future we are building together." "This center is more than just an engineering hub -- it's a symbol of our promise to bring innovation closer to our clients across all major segments and industries that we serve," said Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director - Mobility & Tech, L&T Technology Services. "Plano is now a critical pillar in our global delivery model, with proximity to our clients, while working closely with local partners and talent to co-create industry-defining solutions right here in Texas."

