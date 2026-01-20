Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 20 (ANI): As AI rises, Gujarat moves confidently into the future. Deputy CM, Harsh R Sanghavi, met with Chris Lehane from OpenAI to explore pathways for AI enablement and the next wave of high-tech transformation.

Backed by strong digital infrastructure and a rising talent engine, Gujarat is forging an ecosystem where breakthrough technologies can thrive.

The dynamic discussion reinforced a shared focus on responsible AI, advanced capabilities, and a future shaped by world-class innovation, as per the release.

The Gujarat government is prioritising modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop Gujarat's cities as smart urban centres.

Building on this approach, a key pilot project was initiated earlier in the expanding Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area to address problems caused by stray cattle.

Stray cows often lead to traffic-related issues in Ahmedabad. Currently, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation teams capture photographs of stray cattle in different areas through CCTV and identify them through microchips and RFID tags. Since officials carry out this process manually, it consumes considerable time and effort, according to an official release.

To resolve this, the administration has begun introducing AI-based solutions to speed up identification and reduce the time and effort involved. The AI Centre of Excellence at GIFT City in Gandhinagar has assigned an agency to develop an AI model. The agency has proposed solutions based on a deep learning model and will soon present the developed model before the steering committee. This model will integrate images captured through CCTV cameras to identify cows and trace their owners in real time.

Earlier at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Rajkot on Monday, a seminar was also organised on the theme 'Smarter RE Integration & Stadial Storage Solution through AI-ML: Need of the Hour'.

According to a release from Gujarat CMO, the seminar featured extensive discussions on how modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) can be leveraged to make the energy sector more efficient and future-ready.

The seminar concluded that effective utilisation of artificial intelligence and smart storage solutions is the only viable option to meet the rising demand for renewable energy. Such technological integration will enable the creation of a power ecosystem that is resilient, measurable, and environmentally sustainable. (ANI)

