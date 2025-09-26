BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, announced an expanded partnership with Siemens Limited, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility. This collaboration aims to advance Machine & Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, setting a new benchmark for innovation within LTTS' Sustainability segment, which encompasses Process Engineering, Discrete Manufacturing and Industrial Products.

Also Read | What Is ChatGPT Pulse? Know All About OpenAI's New Feature Designed To Offer Deeply Personal Assistance to Users.

Through this alliance, LTTS will utilize the digital technology portfolio of Siemens Limited to deliver simulation-driven automation and IIoT-enabled solutions for diverse sectors including Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Products, and Process & Plant Engineering. By combining Siemens' flagship platforms, TIA Portal, Industrial Edge, and Tecnomatix, integrated with LTTS' AI-driven engineering expertise, the partnership will accelerate digital adoption, improve precision in system design, and drive faster, smarter decision-making across manufacturing ecosystems.

Building on a decade of collaboration and engineering excellence, LTTS is driving transformation across the process engineering domain and helping enterprises achieve greater agility and resilience. From enhancing design accuracy to enabling predictive and sustainable production at scale, the strengthened partnership positions LTTS at the forefront of creating intelligent and environmentally responsible industrial ecosystems worldwide.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Over Donald Trump's 100% Tariffs on Branded and Patented Drug Imports Without US Plants.

"Our collaboration with Siemens underscores a shared vision of driving AI-powered innovation and operational excellence across industrial ecosystems," said Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director - Mobility & Tech, L&T Technology Services. "By focusing on robust solutions such as Machine & Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, we are empowering industries to achieve greater agility, actionable insights, and measurable business outcomes."

Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head of Digital Industries, Siemens Limited, added, "At Siemens, we believe that partnerships are the cornerstone of the digital transformation journey for Indian enterprises. By combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge digital solutions, we can co-create scalable, future-ready innovations that empower industries to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We are delighted to welcome LTTS as our Solution Partner and look forward to shaping the future of digital transformation together."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)