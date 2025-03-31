Mumbai, March 31: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced the expansion of its global strategic partnership with Google Cloud.

As a part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree will leverage offerings powered by Google Cloud technology using Agentic AI to boost business growth and redefine cloud landscape for clients worldwide. Using Gemini models, along with other innovative Google Cloud technologies, LTIMindtree will collaboratively develop industry-specific solutions to drive broad-based GenAI adoption. Google Meet: Google Introduces Dynamic Layouts To Improve Communication and Collaboration for Users.

Through this collaboration, LTIMindtree aims to build a green corridor for solution development, with market development initiatives, go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and comprehensive training for its workforce. This collaboration will also enable LTIMindtree to design cutting-edge proof of concepts, and pilots tailored to specific customer use cases. Additionally, the alliance will enable LTIMindtree to deliver market-leading solutions that help enterprises maximize the ROI from their cloud investments while modernizing their infrastructure and data stack.

Under this strategic collaboration, LTIMindtree will leverage its deep domain expertise, combined with Google Cloud's advanced AI platforms like Vertex AI, to create innovative solutions tailored for the BFSI, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech Media and Entertainment, Retail and CPG industries. It will accelerate the adoption of emerging AI-driven technologies and create unique value propositions for clients as they receive early access to the new offerings.

The collaboration will also lead to rapid deployment of services and comprehensive support to clients, enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, LTIMindtree will have access to additional resources from Google Cloud to build new solutions, leading to faster time-to-market.

Nachiket Deshpande, President - Global AI Services, Strategic Deals, Partnerships and Whole Time Director, LTIMindtree said, "Our partnership with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in our journey towards innovation and growth. By combining our strengths, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and drive transformative change in the cloud ecosystem."

"Generative AI has the power to increase business efficiencies and transform how organizations operate," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Organization, Google Cloud. "With LTIMindtree's expertise and Google Cloud's leading AI technology, customers can deploy powerful solutions that solve industry challenges and significantly improve business performance." LTIMindtree will set up a dedicated team of talented professionals with deep expertise across a broad range of Google Cloud technologies and services to support this alliance effort.

The long-term objective of the partnership is to ensure seamless implementation of Google Cloud products and solutions for customers and help them drive consistent value and growth out of it. For more information on LTIMindtree's collaboration with Google Cloud, please visit this link. Gemini 2.5 Pro Now Supports ‘Canvas’ Feature, Allows Gemini Advanced Users To Create and Share Imaginative Prototypes With Advanced Coding Abilities.

