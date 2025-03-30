Google has launched Canvas to its new model Gemini 2.5 Pro, allowing the users to "collaborate, create, and share imaginative prototypes". The tech giant rolled out the Canvas feature to Gemini Advanced users, allowing them to use the prompts and create unique imaginative 3D prototypes, thanks to the advanced coding capabilities of the latest Gemini AI chatbot. Gemini 2.5 Pro Rolled Out for All Users, Can Handle Complex Tasks and Has Strong Reasoning Capability.

Gemini 2.5 Pro Received 'Canvas' Support on Web

Also starting today, Gemini Advanced users can create with Canvas on Gemini 2.5 Pro. This model’s advanced coding abilities make it easy for anyone to collaborate, create, and share imaginative prototypes (like this example of a 3D dino world, made in under 5 minutes with just a… pic.twitter.com/lqOt3zcpCZ — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) March 30, 2025

