Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, announced that it has secured a significant multi-year engagement in its Mobility segment from a leading automotive OEM. The strategic win further strengthens LTTS' long-standing partnership with the premium automotive manufacturer and underscores its growing role in supporting next-generation mobility engineering.

The engagement encompasses advanced software, connectivity and digital engineering services across multiple vehicle technology domains. LTTS will draw on its global engineering expertise, strong domain knowledge and proven delivery frameworks to support the customer's evolving product and technology roadmap.

This win reinforces LTTS' comprehensive mobility engineering capabilities, spanning embedded systems, digital platforms, verification and validation, cloud integration, cybersecurity, and cross-disciplinary software-mechanical engineering. LTTS' investments in state-of-the-art R&D labs and connected mobility infrastructure continue to serve as key enablers for large-scale programs with global OEMs.

Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President, Mobility and Tech at L&T Technology Services, said, "We are proud to deepen our partnership with the valued customer through this strategic engagement. LTTS brings together domain-led engineering, secure development practices and excellence in global delivery to accelerate the future of premium mobility. The win reflects the trust placed in our teams and our commitment to delivering world-class engineering at scale."

