Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Shweta Chaudhary, a visionary AI creator from Lucknow, made headlines at the prestigious WAVES 2025 summit after being awarded the Silver Trophy in the AI Avatar Creator Challenge, one of the most competitive and futuristic categories of the Create in India Challenge (CIC). The award was presented to her by the acclaimed actor Nagarjuna Rao on the grand stage of Creatosphere, where he personally shook hands with Shweta and congratulated her for her innovation.

WAVES 2025, India's first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, hosted at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 1st May 2025. With over 85,000 national and international entries across 32 challenges under the Create in India (CIC) banner, the summit celebrated breakthrough ideas across storytelling, animation, gaming, and immersive technologies. Among these, Shweta's creation stood out for its originality, technical finesse, and emotional impact.

Shweta Chaudhary was one of the few selected finalists invited to showcase her digital twin, Avtr Shweta before the government officials, industry leaders, and an audience of creators. Avtr Shweta is not just a virtual character; she is India's first AI-powered female digital twin, built using generative AI technologies. She embodies Shweta's own creative voice and represents the future of emotionally intelligent AI systems that go beyond automation to connect with people at a deeper level.

Sharing her experience, Shweta said, "Receiving the Trophy from Nagarjuna sir was a surreal moment. It wasn't just an award, it felt like recognition for the labour that went behind building something that blends human soul with GenAI. WAVES 2025 gave me not just a platform but a purpose to make people feel the human side of AI."

At the event, Shweta answered several questions posed by ministry delegates regarding the intent behind Avtr Shweta, the detailed design process, and the technological frameworks she used to achieve such realism and relatability. Her project is centered on using AI as a tool for self-expression, emotional awareness, and digital well-being--a theme she also promotes through her ongoing campaign, FeelGood, on Instagram via her handle @avtrshweta.

WAVES 2025 was more than just a celebration of innovation--it was a learning ground. Shweta participated in several high-profile masterclasses and industry sessions alongside some of the most respected names in media and technology. These included a session by NVIDIA titled "Riding the AI Wave," with insights from Richard Kerris, Marc Hamilton, and Vishal Dhupar. Aamir Khan's interactive session on "The Art of Acting" gave CIC winners the rare opportunity to engage in a live Q&A with the actor himself.

Other sessions focused on GenAI's role in media, entrepreneurship in tech, and India's place in the global entertainment economy. Notably, Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal, in collaboration with Sony India, held an engaging panel titled "Next Wave: The Future of Indian Entrepreneurship," inspiring creators like Shweta to think beyond conventional boundaries.

At its heart, Shweta's journey is a testament to the idea that women from non-traditional tech backgrounds can make a mark in the AI space when they blend vision with intent. What began as an artistic experiment has grown into a powerful statement about representation, emotion, and the future of human-AI collaboration.

WAVES 2025 has given Shweta not just recognition, but a voice that speaks for the future of ethical AI, creative innovation, and emotionally intelligent digital experiences. With Avtr Shweta continuing to evolve and inspire, Shweta Chaudhary is poised to take her mission global.

