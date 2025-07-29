PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: The Datamatics Group hosted its 50-Year Golden Jubilee on July 18, 2025, with the Annual Achievers Awards (AAA) 2025 at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The theme for the event was 'Innovative Minds. Global Impact.' It was a celebration of five decades of excellence, innovation and impact, commemorating a journey powered by vision, shaped by resilience, and made extraordinary by its people.

Jointly hosted and organized by all the three Group Companies, the grand celebration brought together over 2,000 employees, senior leaders, former employees who were integral in laying the foundation of the respective companies, and global stakeholders from Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), Lumina Datamatics Ltd. (LDL), and Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. (DBSL) for an evening that honored the past and embraced the promise of the future.

Dr. Lalit S. Kanodia, Founder and Chairman of the Datamatics Group, inaugurated the event, reflecting on the Group's legacy, pioneering milestones, and unwavering commitment to technology-led transformation. An AI-generated video film was specially curated to illustrate the 50-year journey of the Datamatics Group from its inception covering key milestones of what they had achieved along the way.

The golden jubilee presented the perfect occasion to relive the Datamatics Group's journey from pioneering offshore IT services in 1975 to becoming a global leader in digital operations, content, and AI-driven solutions. As an integral part of this legacy, Lumina Datamatics continues to play a critical role in redefining publishing, eCommerce, and digital learning ecosystems for leading global clients.

The highlight of the evening featured the Annual Achievers Awards 2025, recognizing exceptional talent across the Datamatics Group. Award categories included Innovation, Customer Success, Leadership, and Collaboration, highlighting individuals and teams who embodied the Group's core values of merit, ownership, and excellence. They also recognized employees that have served the Datamatics Group for 15 years, 20 years, 25 years, and 30 years.

Mr. Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics and Vice Chairman and CEO, TNQTech stated, "Reaching 50 years is a moment of pride and a promise for the future. This evening is about celebrating every contributor to our journey and reaffirming our focus on creating intelligent, technology-driven solutions for the evolving digital world."

The evening glittered with multiple dance acts and cultural performances, team and individual felicitations, and a gala dinner marking not just an ending, but the beginning of an even more transformative future. It was a night that honored the past and embraced the promise of tomorrow. This will be followed by similar celebrations in the various locations where the organization has a presence.

