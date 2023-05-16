New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): A journey that began in 1956 now enters its sixth sprawling decade! A brand synonymous with exquisite quality and elegant designs, Diviniti has been one of the most coveted players in the premium gifting segment. The company now marks sixty grand years of redefining luxury gifting.

May it be an anniversary, wedding, corporate event or any other occasion that calls for a touch of eye-catching opulence, Diviniti has been a one-stop shop for commemorating special moments of all kinds. With a wide array of gifts and accessories to choose from, Diviniti offers the finest gifting options for one and all.

From a suave collection of trophies, mementoes and medallions to spiritually blissful idols and statues, Diviniti has conceived and created a vibrant range of gifting products over the last sixty years. Diviniti's customizable gold-plated portraits have been a fan favorite amongst patrons, featuring 24k gold-plated material manufactured using state-of-the-art Swiss technology. And that's not all! Diviniti offers many more gifting surprises.

Talking about the memorable milestone, Dr Amushree Jha, Director, Diviniti India, says, "As a brand, our endeavour has been to craft products that leave a lifelong feeling of jubilation amongst consumers. In the last sixty years, we have built a luxury gifting range that spells elegance and excellence. We look forward to an even more exciting journey ahead as Diviniti continues to spread its wings, one gift at a time".

Inheriting a rich history that spans decades, Diviniti has always woven luxury into the homes and hearts of countless customers. With more plans in the pipeline, as they march ahead, Diviniti looks all set for another divine sixty years.

