Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI/News Voir): M5 Entertainment, one of India's largest celebrity and brand collaboration agencies, is charting a new territory into the world of films and OTT with a film already in development.

Spearheaded by Sonya V Kapoor and Amrita Mendonza, M5 Entertainment, has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and have successfully built a niche for itself in the entertainment industry.

Also Read | Lakeith Stanfield Birthday Special: 10 Quotes of the Oscar-Nominated Actor From Atlanta That Are Quite Kickass!.

Starting off solely as a talent management consultancy offering 360-degree celebrity and brand fit services that has been instrumental in identifying and building the right connection between celebrities and brands.

On their current success, Sonya V Kapoor, Founder M5 Entertainment - Movie Studio and Talent Collaboration & Management Agency, said, "We are excited and looking forward to our new venture into films and OTT, something that has been a long time coming, given our backgrounds. The need for good content is on the rise now more than ever and we are really excited to bring all that we know and have something meaningful to say with the content we produce. M5 started small and we are proud of where we have reached today. Not only do we cater to different brands but even celebrities. The need to fill the gap between celebrities and brands was the need of the hour. We take pride in being able to assist our brands make the right decision when it comes to getting the right talent."

Also Read | Post-COVID-19 Inflammation Disease Rare but Serious in Kids, Say US Researchers.

Having mastered the art of celebrity endorsements, social media activations and tie-ups with celebrities, talent management, OTT and digital and film content, M5 Entertainment turns its eye into producing content themselves. With the film making expertise of Sonya V Kapoor, a British Film Fellowship Winner with as many as 5 nonfiction films doing the rounds of the international film circuit and a film that is an official part of the US Congress Library, the move into creating content themselves is a natural and expert transition.

Clubbing this with the talent relationships that Amrita Mendonza brings with her experience working with Globosport and Roposo only gives wings to M5 Entertainment's vision in the near future for brand services and talent acquisition. Engaging with the finest talent across films, sport and music over the years nationally and internationally Amrita as the head of Talent at M5 Entertainment has helped give a jumpstart in the industry.

"After gaining enough experience with various agencies of how the industry really works, M5 took baby steps and with correct nurturing, we stand proud in the industry ourselves today. We started M5 with the aim of doing right by our brands and talents and fulfilling their needs and requirements. Our next step is indeed very special and we are looking forward to having an equally successful stint with films and OTT," added Amrita Mendonza, Director, M5 Entertainment.

M5 Entertainment is a celebrity and brand collaboration agency that has extended its reach all over the North with mainstream Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Jaqueline Fernandes, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Bajpayee and southern superstars such as Samantha Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, and Rakulpreet in addition to Parambrata from Bengal. Successful brand collaborations also include Sonam Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddique, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor that headline a very formidable list of influencers that encompass micro, nano, macro and mega influencers.

M5 has worked with iconic brands such as Marico, Tata Sky, Park Avenue, Sony Music, Reebok, Drools, WOW, Aurelia, Colorbar, Bombay Shaving Company, Firstcry, Sony Liv, OLX, pTron, Biotique to name a few. The company is young, vibrant, creative and extremely transparent and cost effective. It is working with A+ brands and talent across sectors. M5 provides a complete set of brand solutions from idea to execution and is always looking to create memorable campaigns with every brief.

This story is provided by News Voir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/News Voir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)