Lakeith Stanfield has been a rising star in Hollywood and his hype doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. With one great performance after the other, Stanfield has proved himself to be one of the most exciting prospects out there. With his versatility on screen being unmatched, Stanfield makes sure to steal the scene. Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield in Talks to Lead Disney's The Haunted Mansion Remake.

Lakeith Stanfield has had characters ranging from extremely surreal to being deep and philosophical. One that sticks out the most though from his filmography is his role of Darius from Atlanta. So to celebrate his 30th birthday, we are taking a look at 10 of his best quotes as Darius.

“Learning Requires Failure.”

“Stars Are Just A Projection Of What’s Actually Already Inside Of Your Mind.”

“Not All Great Things Come From Great Pain. Sometimes It’s Love. Not Everything’s A Sacrifice."

“I Don’t Know, Man, I Like Flo Rida. I Mean, Moms Need To Enjoy Rap, Too.”

“AIDS Was Invented To Keep Wilt Chamberlain From Beating Steve McQueen’s Sex Record.”

“Every Now And Again, People Just Want To Have A Good Time.”

"I Mean, How Would You Know You Were Alive Unless You Knew You Could Die?"

"You Want To Manage A Rapper But You Can't Do Business High?"

"Us Humans Are Always Close To Destruction"

Lakeith Stanfield's performances in films like Selma, Straight Outta Compton, Knives Out, Uncut Gems, Snowden and Judas and the Black Messiah also got him immense appreciation. The last movie bagged him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, which he lost to his co-star in the film, Daniel Kaluuya.

