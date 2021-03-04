Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Maccaferri Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (MESPL), a subsidiary of the world-renowned Officine Maccaferri Group, has been recognized as one of India's Best Employer' for the second consecutive year by the 'Great Place to Work Institute'.

Owing to a healthy and employee-friendly culture, Maccaferri has positioned itself as an exceptional workplace by bagging this recognition.

The globally recognised authority, Great Place to Work looks upon building, sustaining, and recognising a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces. This Certification is the 'Gold Standard' given to companies who have created a permanent DNA towards a trustworthy culture at their workplace.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with the Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking and action planning to strengthen their workplace culture.

Great Place to Work Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and having achieved this recognition for two years in a row has placed the Maccaferri brand at the top, on corporate India's map.

Vikramjiet Roy, the Managing Director of MESPL in India and the Regional CEO of the ISEAP (India, South-East Asia & Pacific) region at the Officine Maccaferri Group appreciated and said, "I am elated and feel proud as we did it again, we have been recognised as a Great Place To Work for the second consecutive year which is an endorsement of our diverse yet inclusive culture, strong camaraderie and equal opportunities for all approach.

I also appreciate the team's sustained confidence and support in this difficult time to stay true to the Vision, Mission and Values we stand for. Our people are our biggest assets, and it is key that we offer them a culture of trust, fairness and growth and make this a fulfilling journey at Maccaferri. Our Maccaferri Leadership Model encourages everyone to be a leader in their own role as it enables us to discover our future leaders who can lead self, people, change & business capabilities."

"I take this opportunity to thank the entire Maccaferri family for their continued commitment, trust and confidence which brings us amongst the best in the industry. This recognition will motivate us further to keep striving for continuous development, growth and value creation based on the strengths of our excellent team," added Roy.

Adding to the achievement portfolio of the company, Mahua Chakrabarty, Regional HR Head of the ISEAP (India, South East Asia & Pacific) region at the Officine Maccaferri Group said, "A Great Place To Work is built on the foundation of our core values: Knowledge, Entrepreneurship, People, Passion & Open-Mindedness.

And it is key that we are able to create an emotional deposit with our people. Being certified as one of the best employers in the industry and country is a very powerful endorsement from our team that Maccaferri is an important part of their existence which offers them a trusting, performing and engaging culture to build their career.

We are focussed on building a culturally aligned team and take all efforts to ensure that new team members who come on board with us hold not only for their performing history but also for consistently exhibiting high standards in ethics and morale."

Having completed over two decades in the Indian market, Maccaferri has developed innovative and environment-friendly engineered products and solutions which offer outstanding safety, quality and sustainability to its stakeholders. The employees have dedicatedly worked with passion and built equality amongst genders to enable Maccaferri's exponential growth trajectory in the country.

Backed by a global legacy, Maccaferri Environmental Solutions Private Limited (MESPL) - a prominent civil engineering solution provider, was established in India in 1998. MESPL's diverse offerings are uniquely designed to cater to sectors namely - Transportation & Urban Infrastructure, Environmental Protection, Mining, Emergency & Flood, Energy, Military, River Control Works and many more.

The company has successfully worked on over 1200 projects across the demography, making them one of the most trusted resolution providers for complex technical issues for challenging undertakings. Their extensive portfolio continues to expand on R&D, monitoring market trends, identifying the right opportunities, and analyzing consumer demand.

Over the years, the company has invested in world-class state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and has successfully established its manufacturing footprint across the demography with production units in Ranjangaon (Maharashtra), Shirur (Maharashtra) and Una (Himachal Pradesh).

Some of the company's key clientele includes National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Airport Authority of India, IRCON, Zonal Railways, Border Roads Organization, Northeast Frontier Railways, Public Works Department of various states in India, NHPC, amongst many others.

