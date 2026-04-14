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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday paid tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, highlighting his contribution to social justice and nation-building.

He noted that Ambedkar's lifelong struggle for the upliftment of the deprived, oppressed, and marginalised sections of society remains a constant source of inspiration.

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"On the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution and a pioneer of social justice, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, I pay my humble and profound tributes. Through education and equality, you accelerated efforts towards women's empowerment. The foundation you laid for a strong India based on equality, justice, and rights continues to pave a way for the nation-building process even today," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He further added, "Your struggles and ideas for the upliftment of the deprived, oppressed, and those standing at the last row remain an eternal source of inspiration for all of us."

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Additionally, the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, will be celebrated at his birthplace in Mhow, Indore with deep devotion and great enthusiasm today. A grand gathering will be held at the magnificent memorial built at his birthplace. Chief Minister Yadav will be attending the event along with multiple dignitaries.

According to an official release, a large number of people across Madhya Pradesh and other states are arriving for the program, and the influx of people began on the evening of April 12. For smooth management, the event area has been divided into seven sectors and teams comprising officials from various departments have been deployed in each sector. Three control rooms have also been set up on the Tehsil premises.

Special arrangements for emergency medical services have been made at six locations in Mhow. The Health Department has deployed teams of doctors on duty. Sanitation arrangements have been ensured by the Indore Municipal Corporation and local bodies, and fire safety arrangements have also been put in place.

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)