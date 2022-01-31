Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): According to an article published in AHA Journal, the ratio of Chronic Heart Diseases (CHD) has increased from 10.19% (95% CI, 9.11-11.27) to 13.91% (95% CI, 12.41-15.41).

In this, the rate of increase in the risk factors of heart diseases is found to be higher in the rural areas as compared to the urban areas. The reason for this, it is observed, is the changing lifestyle of the people. For this reason, to prevent heart diseases by bringing about appropriate changes in the lifestyle of the people, Madhavbaug's (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.)

274 clinics, OPDs and 2 hospitals use a five-pronged treatment, that includes Ayurvedic treatments which have been proven through more than 150 research papers, scientific diet, physical exercises, modern diagnostics, and digital apps like mibPULSE and Power Map. With the help of this approach, Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.) has successfully treated more than 10 lakh heart patients. Along with this, Madhavbaug has also created a national record of administering simultaneous GTT tests to 661 diabetic patients.

This record has been registered in the India Book of Records. Based on a suggestion by the Union Minister of Surface Transport and Highways, hon. Nitin Gadkari, Madhavbaug's (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.) founder Dr. Rohit Sane has put forward a concept called "Gram Arogya Sanjeevani".

'Under this, through the OPDs they shall work in the rural areas to create awareness among the rural people about the symptoms of heart disease, the research-based treatments available for preventing them, the advanced diagnostics and in general, health. In the first leg of this initiative, Madhavbaug joined hands with an organization named Rural Relations and have started the public awareness campaign with their help in 20 talukas. Madhavbaug aims is to reach 95,000 villages in the coming three years', Dr. Rohit Sane, founder director of Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.) informed here today.

Rural Relation is an organization that helps in the development of the people in the rural areas and has been working in this field for the past 20 years. Till date, the organization has established a direct contact with 95,000 villages all over India. In these 20 years, the organization has implemented many initiatives. One of these initiatives is the "Gyan Key Library" which has benefitted more than one lakh rural students.

The lack of health-related information is causing an increase in the lifestyle related diseases like heart diseases, diabetes, blood pressure and blockages. It has become essential to contain the spread of these diseases in time. Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.) is engaged in treating heart diseases using a five-pronged strategy of using Ayurvedic research-based treatments, scientific diet, physical exercise, modern tests, and digital apps.

It is successfully treating the rural patients using this strategy through its more than 25 OPDs and mini-clinics located in rural areas and helping them overcome the fear of deadly heart diseases and heart attacks. Pradeep Lokhande of Rural Relations said that for this reason, they have joined the hands with Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.) offering natural treatment to make available its services in every village which is deprived of them.

He further said that this initiative will not just benefit the patients to improve their health; it would also make available employment opportunities to rural youths as they can get health training and work as the representatives of Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.) to take their service to every village.

Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.) being an Ayurvedic company and Rural Relation being a public oriented organization, they have come together through the "Gram Arogya Sanjeevani" initiative with the objective of exterminating heart diseases from the rural regions. The initiative was launched on 26th January 2022 on occasion of Republic Day of India in the presence of Madhavbaug's founder director Dr. Rohit Sane and Rural Relations' founder director Pradeep Lokhande.

