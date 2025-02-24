VMPL

Los Angeles (California) [US], February 24: In a remarkable convergence of ancient spiritual traditions and rare celestial phenomena, millions of seekers worldwide are set to unite and celebrate Maha MahaSivratri 2025 on February 26, 2025. This year's observance is uniquely significant, coinciding with the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India - a massive pilgrimage occurring once every 12 years - and an extraordinary planetary alignment that happens once every 144 years, where the Sun, Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn synchronize, creating an unparalleled gateway for consciousness expansion.

Leading this global spiritual event, Nandhiji will host Maha MahaSivratri World Yogi Day, an immersive virtual inner pilgrimage designed to elevate consciousness, unlock leadership potential, and harness the power of higher awareness.

"This once-in-144-years rare alignment of cosmic events amplified by Maha Kumbh Mela where 600+ million prayers converge alongside the 12-year orbit of planet Jupiter is exalted as the Guru, which is consciousness. The magnitude of grace of this Maha MahaSivratri can be activated by anyone alighting their inner lamp. As with the cleansing, renewal and healing in the divine rivers of the Maha Kumbh Mela, we are prepared to merge in unions with Lord Siva. 'Saivam vetri,' a Tamil expression meaning 'goodness triumphs'" said Nandhiji, founder of World Yogi Day MahaSivratri and CNESS, a conscious social platform fostering global enlightenment.

For all yoga practitioners

Inspired by the global recognition of International Day of Yoga by Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, and adopted by the United Nations in 2014, MahaSivratri World Yogi Day celebrates International Yoga Day's objective - the empowerment and attainment of higher Consciousness to be the Yogi, Lord Siva.

Key Highlights of Maha MahaSivratri 2025:

- 144-Year Astronomical Event: The unique planetary alignment enhances spiritual energy, elevating consciousness and creating an ideal time for personal breakthroughs.

- Guided Siddha Teachings & Consciousness Expansion: Led by Nandhiji, the event is structured to elevate participants into awakening their inner guru of realization.

- Sacred Mantras & Vibrational Healing: Chanting and invoking Lord Siva, utilize the mantra vibrancies to transform the human to divine. Break the limits of the body, mind and circumstances.

- Global Community of Seekers: Join a worldwide movement of visionaries, mindfulness practitioners, and transformational leaders in uplifting humanity in oneness.

How to Participate:

This global multi-day virtual event is open to all. Event dates: 22, 26 and 28 February 2025. To be part of this historic experience, register at www.worldyogiday.org

About Nandhiji:

Nandhiji is a visionary yogi, guru, humanitarian, entrepreneur & mentor, alighting humanity in consciousness, wisdom, community & service. Along with Shri Mohanji and Shri Avatar Baba Nataraj, Nandhiji established World Yogi Day. Also, he is the founder of CNESS - Consciousness Social Media Super App www.cness.ai, Declaration of Consciousness Movement www.signdc.org. His teachings Mastery of Consciousness is about applying Siddha solutions to life and wellbeing. Learn more about it on www.nandhiji.com

For any queries contact ;

Gowtham

Email: info@worldyogiday.org

Phone: +91 7598446663

Website: www.worldyogiday.org

