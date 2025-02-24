New Delhi, February 24: The Indian government has reportedly issued orders to block 119 mobile apps from Google Play Store due to national security concerns. The development mainly targets Chinese and Hong Kong-based apps after TikTok. The blocking orders were reportedly issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

As per a report of Money Control, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued blocking orders for 119 apps. However, 15 of these apps have been removed so far, while the remaining ones are still available for download on the Google Play Store. ‘AI Will Improve Everything’: Elon Musk Reacts to Satya Nadella’s Post on Artificial Intelligence Being Used for Agriculture for Data Analysis.

Reports indicate that the blocking orders primarily target video and voice chat platforms associated with developers in China and Hong Kong. The information comes from data shared by Google on the Lumen Database, a site run by Harvard University that tracks content removal requests made by governments and other organisations. Additionally, a smaller number of the affected apps are reported to originate from the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia.

According to reports, Blom, the developer of the China-based ChangApp, has received a blocking order. A spokesperson for ChillChat reportedly confirmed that Google informed them about the potential blocking of their app. ChillChat has achieved over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.1 out of five. Similarly, a spokesperson for another app, HoneyCam, operated by the Australia-based Shellin PTY Ltd, stated that they are "committed to comply" with India's regulations, including the IT Act 2000. Alibaba To Invest Around USD 53 Billion in Cloud and AI Infrastructure Over Next 3 Years.

A Google spokesperson reportedly stated that the company has clear policies in place for handling removal requests from governments worldwide. They review these requests when notified through the proper legal channels and also assess content for any violations of their Platform Policies. When it is considered appropriate, Google restricts or removes apps in accordance with local laws. All such requests are tracked and included in their Transparency report.

