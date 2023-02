New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/GPRC): Every year the Government of India, Ministry of Transport and Highways, decide to observe Road Safety Awareness. Accordingly, during this period, various nationwide activities have been planned to be conducted throughout the country in association with the state governments and other stakeholders.

Taking up the initiative, Road Safety Awareness Rides were organized by Carl Sequeira and supported by Balasaheb Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh - Kunal Sarmalkar along with Bandra Traffic Police team to promote Road Safety Awareness for cyclists and motorcyclists.

Also Read | “We Need to Think Whether the Leadership of Our Nation is Giving Us the Aspirations of … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The rallies featured cyclists and motorcyclists from all across Mumbai, riding across a planned route to drive awareness around Road Safety. The cycle rally was flagged off by Kunal Sarmalkar and Sanjay More, while the Motorbike Rally was flagged off by the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Education Deepak Kesarkar and both rallies were led by Bandra Traffic Police. The starting point was from the Bandra-Worli Sea link going on to Linking Road and riding through Khar and Carter Road.

Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Education Deepak Kesarkar said, "I would like to thank Balasaheb Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh - Kunal Sarmalkar, Harley Davidson Group and Carl Sequeira for organising the road safety awareness rally. Road safety is an important topic for India and not only Mumbai. The number of accidents that take place in India needs attention and it's important we spread awareness about safety measures. It's also important for every citizen to follow to ensure safety on Mumbai roads. Leave on time, reach on time and don't break traffic rules".

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says '4,004 Child Marriage Cases Registered in State'.

On the occasion of the rally, Carl Sequeira the organizer said," It's Great to see so many people and riders come from all over Mumbai to participate in the safety rides. A big thank you to Shri Kunal Sarmalkar for supporting this initiative along with the Salette Catholic Co-Op Hsg Society for their support in making our Safety Awareness Ride a huge success. And most importantly to the hard-working police officers from Bandra and Khar police stations along with the Bandra Traffic Police team of Sr Inspector Haridas Killedar and his officers for working together on this project."

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)