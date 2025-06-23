VMPL

Monza [Italy], June 23: Indian racing driver Mahaveer Raghunathan delivered an impressive performance at the legendary Autodromo Nazionale Monza, securing second place in the GT3 Pro-Am class at Campionato Italiano GT Endurance Championship, as part of AF Corse's Ferrari 296 GT3 lineup.

Racing alongside teammates Lorenzo Ferrari and Riccardo Ponzio, Mahaveer helped complete 83 laps of the high-speed Monza circuit in a total race time of 3:00'27.937. The trio narrowly missed out on the class win, finishing just 4.779 seconds behind the class leaders, also from AF Corse.

Mahaveer shared, "I'm happy with our result. We had a strong car and a fantastic team behind us. Finishing P2 in class and P3 overall shows the level of commitment and chemistry we've built. We're at it, pushing hard, learning each weekend and refining our rhythm. The goal is clear for us- to finish this season on a strong note."

Mahaveer's best lap was clocked at 1.47.347, contributing to the team's consistently competitive pace throughout the 3-hour endurance challenge. The result marks another strong finish for Mahaveer this season as he continues to build momentum in one of Europe's most competitive GT championships.

