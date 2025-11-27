New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Mahindra, on Thursday, unveiled the XEV 9S, a new electric 7-seater SUV priced from Rs 19.95 lakh, marking what the company calls a major step in its electric journey. Test drives start on January 5, and customers can add preferences from December 14. Bookings open on January 14 and deliveries begin January 23.

The company presents the XEV 9S as India's first electric-origin 7-seater SUV built on the INGLO platform. It is designed to offer more space for families, travellers and daily users who look for simple, comfortable and quiet travel. Mahindra said the SUV aims to give people room to move, think and spend time with those who matter, while keeping the driving experience smooth and silent.

As per Mahindra press release, the SUV uses MAIA, its in-house automotive intelligence system, to run several high-tech functions.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, "The XEV 9S built on the INGLO electric origin platform does exactly that by creating space - more than anyone else and gives a smooth and noise-free ride. THE MAIA brain enables many of its high-tech features, making it the most advanced offering for its price."

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, "With the XEV 9S, we're not just playing in the EV segment, we're expanding it. This SUV signals the start of a BIG new electric era for Mahindra - one built on scale, on purpose, and on a deep understanding of how India moves."

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "Designing the XEV 9S wasn't about adding lines to a surface, it was about shaping a feeling. We wanted it to feel like stepping into a personal sanctuary, yet one that carries the pulse of modern India."

Mahindra positions the XEV 9S as an SUV shaped around space. The cabin volume is large, the three-row layout is electric-first, and the frunk adds more storage. The second row includes features such as sliding and reclining seats, a powered boss mode, sunshades and ventilated seating. The interior also includes wireless charging and a range of comfort modes.

The SUV comes with seven airbags, L2+ ADAS, a driver monitoring system and a 360-degree view system. It runs on an advanced LFP battery with a claimed real-world range of 500 km and a lifetime warranty. The drivetrain produces 210 kW of power and 380 Nm of torque, and the SUV reaches 0-100 km/h in seven seconds. (ANI)

