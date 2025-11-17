PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL) (BSE - 543874), one of the leading manufacturers of a wide range of Bright Steel bars and wires for the past 35 years, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the H1 FY26.

Also Read | 'Thalaivar 173': Dhanush To Direct Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's Upcoming Film After Sundar C's Exit? Here's What We Know.

H1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 111.36 Cr* EBITDA of ₹ 6.74 Cr* EBITDA Margin (%) of 6.05%* PAT of ₹ 2.10 Cr* PAT Margin (%) of 1.88%* EPS of ₹ 1.48

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Commenting on the performance, Mr Nishant Garg, Managing Director of Maiden Forgings Limited, said,

"We are pleased to share that MFL delivered a revenue of ₹ 111 Cr in H1 FY26, driven by sustained demand for our bright steel bars and wires, alongside a growing contribution from our value-added product portfolio. This performance underscores the success of our continuous efforts to optimise our product mix and expand our footprint across both domestic and international markets.

Our growing engagement in the B2G and defence segments, coupled with the trust of our long-standing customers, has further strengthened our position as a reliable and quality-driven manufacturer. We remain confident of sustaining this positive momentum in the second half of the year, supported by our strong fundamentals, efficient execution, and commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)