Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4: In the heart of Uttar Pradesh, Maitreya was born out of a deep desire to create harmony between yoga, sustainability, and conscious living. Founded in 2022, this mindful brand has been gently expanding its presence across the globe, offering eco-friendly yoga essentials such as handcrafted cotton mats, cork mats, and hemp-based yoga clothing. With love and dedication, Maitreya is bringing the spirit of India's ancient yoga traditions to practitioners worldwide, embracing sustainability every step of the way.

The Story Behind Maitreya

Maitreya's journey is deeply personal. It began with Nidhi Suryavanshi, a journalist-turned-brand strategist, who found herself drawn to the world of wellness. While working in the mental health space, she discovered the beauty of traditional cotton yoga mats--an alternative that was not just sustainable but also deeply connected to the roots of yoga. Inspired by this discovery, she set out to share these mats with the world.

Starting a business from scratch, without a background in sales or marketing, was not easy. But through perseverance, learning, and the unwavering support of the yoga community, Maitreya has flourished. Every step of the journey has been guided by the brand's core values: mindfulness, sustainability, and authenticity.

Bringing Yoga to the World

From its humble beginnings, Maitreya has grown into a global presence, with yoga practitioners from the USA, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Slovakia, Canada, Germany, the Philippines, and Ireland embracing its eco-friendly mats. The brand has also built meaningful partnerships, including a collaboration with a dedicated customer in the USA who now helps bring Maitreya's products to a wider audience. A similar partnership has been formed in the Philippines, strengthening Maitreya's vision of a worldwide yoga community rooted in conscious choices.

A Commitment to the Earth

Sustainability is at the heart of Maitreya. Unlike mass-produced yoga products that contribute to waste and pollution, Maitreya follows a mindful approach. Every mat and garment is created with intention, using only the materials needed. Local artisans in Kanpur carefully craft each piece, ensuring quality while minimizing environmental impact. By choosing local suppliers for packaging and production, Maitreya reduces unnecessary transportation emissions and supports its community.

In addition, every purchase contributes to reforestation efforts--one tree is planted for every product sold. This initiative allows each customer to participate in the healing of the planet, creating a ripple effect of positive change.

Beyond Products: A Lifestyle of Mindfulness

It invites people to embrace a way of life that is in tune with nature, with themselves, and with the ancient wisdom of yoga. As part of its long-term vision, Maitreya plans to open a yoga studio and ashram--spaces where people can come together to practice, learn, and grow. The dream is to create not just a brand, but a sanctuary of peace, balance, and mindful living.

Looking Ahead with Intention

As Maitreya continues to grow, its vision remains clear: to expand with purpose, to foster meaningful connections, and to bring the beauty of sustainable yoga products to more people around the world. To support this journey, the brand is now seeking funding to scale its operations, open more doors, and touch more lives.

For those who believe in conscious choices and the power of yoga, Maitreya is an invitation--a gentle call to move, breathe, and live in harmony with the Earth.

