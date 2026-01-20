NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 20: Ai+ today unveiled the colour palette for its upcoming NovaPods lineup, turning up the volume on design with a dual-tone, Pantone-inspired colour story that fuses fashion and function. This is the latest move in Ai+'s Fashion Forward Tech (FFT) playbook, which reimagines wearables as personal style extensions rather than just audio accessories.

Also Read | MCD Seeks Critical Approvals To Expand Waste-to-Energy Plants As Landfill Pressure Mounts in Delhi.

The reveal marks another step toward making Ai+ wearables not just heard, but seen. From campus corners to creator studios, NovaPods are aimed at those who want their tech to match their vibe. Designed for all-day wear, aesthetic edge, and uncompromised performance, the NovaPods are set to launch in Q1 2026.

* NovaPods Go: To be available in Teal Black, Ice Blue White, and Forest Green, these bright and high-contrast options cater to active users on the move.

Also Read | Did NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman Order 6,000 Donuts? NASA Press Secretary Bethany Stevens Says Rumours Are True.

* NovaPods Air: Featuring Aqua Blue, Espresso Brown, and Moss Green, Air offers softer tones and is designed to bring a sophisticated look suitable for all-day wear.

* NovaPods Pro: Offered in Midnight Blue, Cloud White, and Stone Grey, this range embodies a premium aesthetic, perfect for immersive listening experiences.

* NovaPod Beats: With finishes in Pearl White and Black Chrome, the Beats series combines bold design with a performance-centric attitude.

* NovaPod Clips: To launch in Rose Gold and Gold Chrome, this collection positions itself as a trendy audio accessory, merging style with comfort and visibility.

Each colour choice has been thoughtfully curated to enhance the NovaPods' design, while maintaining a coherent visual language across Ai+ products.

NovaPods will launch nationwide with all colour variants in Q1 2026 through Flipkart & selected offline partners. Details on pricing, specifications, and availability will be announced as the launch date approaches.

About Ai+

Ai+ is India's fastest-growing technology brand, built from the ground up to serve a future shaped by applied intelligence and sovereign innovation. At its core is NxtQuantum OS, India's first native mobile operating system, designed for performance, privacy, and purposeful simplicity. Every Ai+ device blends clean design, battery-optimised hardware, and applied intelligent software to elevate everyday experiences by Adding A Plus.

From redefining smartphones under the Ai+ Smartphone banner to pioneering the Laptab and now the NovaPods as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ is creating new product categories and a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)