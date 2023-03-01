New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/PNN): makeO, India's first and only USFDA-approved D2C aligner company, is thrilled to introduce Japan Doshi as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Japan's experience in the tech industry spans over a decade with senior roles at e-commerce giant Amazon and fintech startup Rupeek, which he will leverage to further strengthen the makeO selfcare revolution - home to radical innovations such as clear teeth-straightening aligners (toothsi), at-home laser hair removal and cosmetic skin treatments (skinnsi).

With technology & innovation at its core, makeO has essentially disrupted the selfcare industry by providing Indians easy access to skin and smile correction procedures and eliminating the need for multiple in-clinic visits. Right from the customer onboarding process, makeO's specialized mobile app enables remote consultation & monitoring by in-house orthodontists, dentists and dermatologists for a truly seamless experience. The brand also boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure such as India's largest 3D printing in-house aligner manufacturing facility and flagship makeO centres in Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai for in-person specialist interactions. Japan's appointment as the Chief Product and Technology Officer for makeO demonstrates the brand's commitment to expand its technology vision to greater heights.

Dr Arpi Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, makeO shares, "We, at makeO, aim to democratise access to advanced smile and skin makeover solutions by leveraging technology in a big way. To better our digital platform, we wanted a seasoned professional who can execute this vision and is also a natural organizational fit. I am delighted to welcome Japan on board. I'm confident his expertise and leadership will help us scale the business and take it to the next level."

"I am thrilled to join makeO to build the largest technology-backed clinical beauty platform in India. While there is a huge demand for services such as teeth alignment, teeth whitening and laser hair removal in the country, accessibility and affordability of these services is quite restricted due to the traditional medium of brick-and-mortar clinics. makeO is disrupting traditional models by owning the full stack solution and offering affordable care through the use of product and technology. We have built a great foundation at makeO and it's time for us to accelerate innovation and rapidly scale to help every Indian achieve the smile, skin and hair that they want," states Japan Doshi, Chief Product and Technology Officer, makeO.

makeO, an AMPA Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd. offering, is an innovative tech-enabled physical aesthetics solutions brand that offers at-home 'aesthetic makeovers', i.e. oral and skin care services via its brands toothsi and skinnsi. makeO is the only USFDA approved D2C aligner company in India. The parent company, AMPA Orthodontics, was founded in 2018 by orthodontists-turned-entrepreneurs Dr. Arpi Mehta Shah, Dr. Pravin Shetty, Dr. Manjul Jain, and Dr Anirudh Kale. Today, makeO is present in over 17 cities across India & 2 cities in the UAE. The company has designed 200,000+ smile plans under toothsi and completed 60,000+ laser hair reduction sessions under skinnsi in less than three years.

Some of the core services offered under the purview of the platform include: teeth straightening with clear aligners, laser hair reduction, derma facials with Korean Aqua Glow Technology, acne treatments and anti-ageing treatments. The brand's product portfolio includes electric toothbrushes, teeth-whitening UV kits, teeth-whitening pens, aligner accessories, acne treatment kits, face washes, skin toners, moisturisers, exfoliating peel, etc.

