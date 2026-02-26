New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited Red Bull Moto Jam, the legendary RB8 in the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls' colours will be driven by none other than former F1 driver Karun Chandhok at the iconic Buddh International Circuit, according to a release.

The legendary RB8, driven by Sebastian Vettel, won the F1 Indian Grand Prix in Delhi NCR back in 2012, en route to winning a historic World Drivers' and Constructors Championship double. With its naturally aspirated 2.4l V8 engine, it is bound to shake the ground and melt hearts as it fires up once again in Delhi NCR after 14 years.

Also Read | Today’s Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 26.

Speaking ahead of his chance to drive the RB8, Karun Chandhok said, "I am super excited to be honest, I really didn't know if I would get a chance to drive a Formula 1 car at the Buddh International Circuit ever again. Honestly, so when the Red Bull team called and said they want to do this. It's a privilege to drive a Formula 1 car at any time. And it is an even bigger privilege to get to drive it in your home country."

"To drive the car that won the Indian GP at Buddh International Circuit is super special for me. Especially, you know, I am so connected to that place. I was here when they were building the track. My father and I were advisors as well, and I have been here when it was literally an empty field. So, to come back and drive an F1 car here after over a decade, I feel very honoured," he added.

Also Read | Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Whilst Karun Chandhok will be driving the car at the Buddh International Circuit, VCARB's F1 racer, Arvid Lindblad, who is of Indian-origin, and on his third trip to India, will headline the Red Bull Moto Jam later in the week, on 1st March.

The Red Bull Moto Jam will also feature Abdo Feghali, a globally celebrated drift athlete from Lebanon and a Guinness World Record holder for the longest continuous drift (11.18 km), Aras Gibieza, a former professional bike racer who is regarded as one of the most iconic stunt bikers in the world, professional drift and stunt driver from UAE Abdulrahman Alraeesi, freestyle motocross rider Sebastian Westberg, Russian Supercross champion Roman Karymov, who is well known for his aggressive riding style and stylish tricks, and Greg Rowbottom, a UK-born freestyle motocross rider based in Spain, who is well known strong connection with crowds.

While the RB8 will be the headline act on March 1, at the India Expo Centre, the other vehicles that are tasked with enthralling motorsports fans are the BMW M3 e92, Triumph Street Triple, Land Cruiser 100, Kawasaki KX 450 and the KTM 450SX.

Looking ahead to the Red Bull Moto Jam, Karun Chandhok said, "The Red Bull Moto Jam is going to be a great show. I think it's great fun. That's what we want fans in this country to remember. Motor racing is fun, it's entertaining in whichever form. Hopefully we can connect some new people. Hopefully the next generations want to be inspired to be a racing driver."

When asked about what is the way to enter Formula 1, if not as a racer, Karun explained, "We are a very unique sport where kids can get involved in our sport not just by being a driver. Formula 1 teams and motor racing teams need doctors, lawyers, commercial agents, marketing people, mechanics, engineers, aerodynamicists, and more. That's the message I would give and I would hope that things like this and maybe seeing the Formula 1 car inspires kids to not just want to drive it but maybe build it. Maybe they want to build this amazing machine and be a part of it. And it would be great for parents to encourage that." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)