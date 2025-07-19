New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Makhana has emerged as the go-to Indian superfood for 65 per cent of consumer respondents, reflecting its growing popularity among health-conscious consumers, according to Farmley's Healthy Snacking Report 2025.

The report also highlights a strong shift towards cleaner snacking, with over 55 per cent of consumers now actively seeking preservative-free options. Additionally, more than half--52 per cent--prioritise snacks that come in resealable, eco-friendly packaging, underlining increasing environmental awareness.

According to the findings of the survey, convenience remains a key factor, as nearly 45 per cent of consumers prefer on-the-go snack formats such as bars and dry fruit-based desserts.

Among savoury options, makhana and flavoured dry fruits are the clear favorites, driving a new wave of healthy snacking choices in the market.

These trends underscore a broader move towards wellness-focused, sustainable, and convenient snack options, signalling promising growth opportunities for brands catering to evolving consumer preferences.According to the survey report, makhanas and flavoured dry fruits have emerged as the preferred option, as 36 per cent of consumer respondents prefer the roasted and flavoured dry fruits as the most preferred savoury snack, while 19 per cent of respondents specifically chose makhana, showing its transition into a modern-day super-snack.

This growing popularity aligns with the Government of India's recent announcement of establishing a Makhana Board in Bihar, as outlined in the Union Budget 2025-26. The findings indicated that while newer formats are gaining traction, legacy choices, such as chips and wafers, still hold ground, with 14 per cent choosing them, followed by namkeen and multigrain snacks like khakhras at 10 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

Sweet snacks, too, are evolving, while chocolate continues to reign as India's all-time favourite, nutty flavours like peanut butter, hazelnut, and pistachio are now preferred for their blend of taste and health, the findings added.

Brand loyalty, once concentrated around legacy players, is now diversifying through multiple channels. While traditional offline aisles dominate for discovery and planned purchases, quick commerce and influencer-led content have driven a surge in impulse snacking, especially among Gen Z and millennials who order packaged snacks weekly at double the rate of older consumers (43 per cent vs 28 per cent).

Meanwhile, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are increasingly embracing regional players who, despite lacking national advertising muscle, build deep trust through consistent quality and community presence. This shift signals a broader cultural change where transparency, reliability, and local connection matter as much as flavour and marketing reach, the findings of the survey added. (ANI)

