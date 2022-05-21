New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated the success of women leading by example with glitz, glamour & glory on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds.

This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing their passionate journeys.

Dr Bey, an anxiety therapist and coach, as well as an OCD and phobia slayer, assists individuals, couples, and families in activating their genuine selves. She helps them live a full and happy life free of unjustified, needless tension and concern. She encourages individuals to enjoy their lives to the utmost.

Her early work was mostly geared toward becoming a therapist, but as fate would have it, it took an unusual but gratifying detour. Makida has worked as a clinical trainer, instructional designer, chair of a non-profit organization, fashion model, subject matter expert for government projects, executive and personal coach, and lastly a mental health therapist.

All of these experiences have been satisfying in their own right, and they have introduced her to some of the most intriguing and difficult individuals.

She has a Doctorate in Psychology, a master's degree in counselling psychology from Towson University, and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Alfred University.

In addition, she holds a Graduate Certificate in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy from Harvard Medical School, a Graduate Certificate in Instructional Systems Design from the University of Maryland, and a Graduate Certificate in Leadership Development from George Washington University, among others.

Makida also studied for a PhD in Work and Organizational Psychology at Aston University in the United Kingdom. In addition, she serves in several voluntary capacities, including as a Global Goodwill Ambassador and formerly the Board Chair of a non-profit organization.

Makida Bey is deeply committed to resilience therapy and coaching. Makida has lately been a guest speaker on themes that benefit from resilience coaching, such as PTSD, Depression, psychological dimensions of health, cultural racism, and self-care for people and communities, in addition to offering psychotherapy.

She has also assisted with courses on micro-aggression, racial discourse, and how and when to engage others in tough conversations.

Makida had become accustomed to bearing herself in settings that were only built to suit a portion of her. In practice, this meant that she moved often and fluidly among business circles, with little overlap, to fulfill her goal to live meaningfully in all facets of her identity.

Makida learned early on to be confident in both her hijab and her academic abilities - the incentive she needed as she progressed in her lively profession. Her areas of specialization include behavioral health, employee assistance programs, facilitation and training, and curriculum design and development.

Dr Bey's job as an instructional designer and trainer has taught her how to better develop learning strategies for coaching her clients. She recalls being able to help a particular client achieve her personal and professional balance with less sacrifice, which is especially important for people who suffer from a lack of executive functioning.

There is still more work to be done to provide equitable opportunity for men and women in the workplace. One approach to do this is to examine these behaviors regularly, utilizing measures like tenure and promotion parity across different genders and races.

Makida has seen some vivid depictions of what a woman in trouble looks like. What you don't see, and what's worth highlighting, is that these crises are only getting started in terms of developing practical answers and adapting to the present scenario.

As a woman in a male-dominated business, this is an excellent place to be. All of the things a woman may do and learn about herself and the people around her are both fascinating and terrifying. "The journey will be difficult, with lots of bumps along the way," she said.

Makida has already begun to work toward these goals, and she now wants to have the opportunity to further develop the knowledge and talents necessary to achieve them.

Makida is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to win hearts by establishing objectives and becoming a role model every day of her life.

