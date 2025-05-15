PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (NSE: MANAKCOAT, BSE: 539046), is one of the leading coated metal products manufacturer and exporter. Specializing in Pre-painted Galvanised Steel and Plain Galvanised Steel in both coil and sheet forms, has reported its Audited financials for Q4 FY25 & FY25.

Q4 FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Revenue of Rs 209.85 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 17.13 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 8.16%

* Net Profit of Rs 5.03 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 2.39%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 0.68

FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Revenue of Rs 789.66 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 63.01 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 7.89%

* Net Profit of Rs15.39 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 2.00%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 2.07

Q4 FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

* Total Revenue of Rs 209.82 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 17.11 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 7.97%

* Net Profit of Rs5.10 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.98%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 0.69

FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

* Total Revenue of Rs 789.55 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 62.91 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 8.15%

* Net Profit of Rs15.64 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 2.43%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 2.11

Key Highlights for FY25

* EBITDA stood at Rs63.01 Cr, marking a 10.79% YoY increase

* Profit Before Tax rose by 38.13% YoY to Rs20.59 Cr

* Profit After Tax grew by 36.97% YoY to Rs15.82 Cr

* Earnings Per Share improved by 24.12% YoY, reaching Rs2.07

* Debt-Equity Ratio improved from 2.48 to 1.81, indicating stronger financial stability.

* For FY25 Exports contributed Rs 306.39 Cr, which is 39% of the total revenue, whereas domestic revenue contributed Rs 475.27 Cr, which is 61% of the total revenue.

* The production of Galvanized steel increased by 20.62% YoY in FY25.

* The production of Colour coated steel coils grew by 21.99% YoY in FY25.

Commenting on the performance Mr. Karan Agrawal Whole Time Director, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited said, "We are pleased to report that FY25 was a landmark year for us. During the year, we successfully completed two crucial fund-raising initiatives through the allotment of warrants and equity shares. The capital raised has significantly strengthened our balance sheet and will fuel our upcoming growth initiatives.

As we step into FY26, we are excited about the transformational projects underway. We are upgrading our galvanizing technology to manufacture AluZinc--a high-performance alloy-coated steel known for its durability and premium pricing. This shift is expected to improve our operating margins and overall profitability from the very first quarter of the new fiscal.

We are also in the process of establishing a captive solar power plant, which will replace a large portion of our grid dependency. This will substantially reduce our power costs and support our sustainability goals.

Additionally, we are expanding our colour-coating capacity through the installation of a second line. This will bring our downstream processing in line with our upstream capabilities, helping us serve growing demand both domestically and globally.

With growing exports and increasing demand for value-added coated products, we are confident that we are entering a new phase of accelerated and sustainable growth."

