Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Nearly 8 million women and 4.4 million men are obese in India. Keeping this in mind, Manipal Hospital Millers Road flagged off a walkathon marking World Obesity Day with the aim of spreading awareness about obesity and its ill effects.

The walkathon commenced on Sunday, 3rd April 2022 at 7 AM, covering a distance of 6 km. The walkathon was initiated from Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, covering Rajbhavan Road, Vidhan Soudha Road, Cubbon Park, UB City, Lavelle Road, Queens Road, Cunningham Road, and concluded back at Manipal Hospital Millers Road.

The walkathon witnessed around 150 participants including marathon runners, fitness enthusiasts, obese patients and members of the medical fraternity. It also witnessed young obese warriors like Khajapeer, a 42-year-old male who, two years ago, weighed 160 kg, suffered from severe knee pain and breathlessness while walking. Now, post-bariatric surgery, he weighs 81 kg and is completely mobile, and walks without any difficulty.

Similarly, Deepak Tharun, a 36-year-old, who weighed 185 kg a year ago with severe breathing issues and diverse complications took part in the initiative. He has transformed post-surgery with a weight loss of 120 kgs and stands today as a voice for obese patients to prevent, take action and fight the condition.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr G. Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, said, "Out of 12.4 million obese patients, 29% will eventually face increased risk of premature death. Keeping in mind the prevailing obesity condition in the country and the complications that it can trigger, Manipal Hospital Millers Road took a step today to spread awareness among the people about obesity and its adverse effects. Through this initiative, we endeavour to reach out to the masses and encourage them to work towards adopting a healthier lifestyle to reduce the rapid rise of obesity."

