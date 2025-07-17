PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17: India is witnessing an alarming public health crisis with heart attacks increasingly striking down young adults. Available reports state that nearly 50% of heart attack patients nationwide are below the age of 45.

Striking recent investigations into sudden cardiac arrests and deaths in Hassan District, Karnataka, confirm that one-third of these fatalities were among auto and cab drivers--a profession increasingly recognized as highly vulnerable due to, long hours, erratic schedules, and hazardous environmental exposures. This stark reality has highlighted the need for proactive heart health education and life-saving interventions for communities at risk, especially transport workers who spend most of their day on the road.

In this context, CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training has never been more critical. During a sudden cardiac arrest episode, administering immediate CPR can dramatically increase the victim's chance of survival while they await emergency care. Immediate intervention keeps blood and hope flowing until professional help arrives, making every trained community member a potential lifesaver.

CPR Awareness Drive: A Step Toward Safer Streets: In response to this urgent public health need, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur organized a CPR demonstration and heart health awareness session for over 20 auto rickshaw drivers, led by Mr. Rudramurthy, General Secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU). Guided by Dr Prasanna Katti, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology and Dr. Eshwari Devi, Registrar, Cardiology, at Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, the event aimed to equip participants with tangible, life-saving skills.

The session included practical demonstrations using adult male, female, and infant (baby) mannequins, ensuring that participants were equipped to perform CPR on individuals of any age or gender during real-life emergencies. Speaking on the significance of hands-on demonstration, Dr. Eshwari Devi stated, " Learning to perform a CPR and helping a person in a critical condition makes a huge difference in saving a life. Every individual or the first responder trained in CPR becomes a potential hero and a lifesaver for the community."

In a move to strengthen emergency response readiness, both doctors not only presided over the event and led CPR training but also personally distributed and affixed Manipal SOS - QR Code stickers to each participant's auto rickshaw. The SOS QR code is Manipal Hospitals innovative technology that enables the first-responder or caregiver to seek swift ambulance support during emergencies by simply scanning the QR code, which is equipped with precise location detection. This ensures that the victim receives care within the critical "Golden Hour"--a move that can make all the difference in survival outcomes.

Equipping the participants with further knowledge on general health, wellness, and heart health in particular, Dr. Katti shared health tips tailored for the demanding routines of auto drivers. He discussed the dangers of smoking, the importance of regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and recognizing early signs of heart trouble. "Quit smoking and drinking, also exercise regularly to prevent the chances of a heart attack. Everybody must learn CPR and try their best to save someone who is having a heart attack," he stated.

Through this initiative, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, reaffirms its commitment to preventive care, community outreach, and empowering everyday heroes with the knowledge and skills that can save lives. Manipal Hospitals continues to lead the charge in making advanced cardiac care more accessible, not just inside hospital walls, but out in the community where it matters most.

